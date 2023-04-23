Jason Bateman Ranked Matt Damon And Other Celebs In Their Viral Wordle Group

Do you play Wordle? Since the word guessing game gained popularity in late 2021, it has become part of tons of people’s daily routines, including many of the actors in one of April’s 2023 new movie releases , the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck-led Air. Damon previously revealed that he has a Wordle group called the “Nerdle League” alongside the likes of Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, and the latter just revealed which member of the group is their Wordle champion.

The “Nerdle League” sounds like they take Wordle pretty seriously. According to Damon, they play the eight-word version, Octordle; the four word version, Quordle; and then the OG game. Then they add up their scores and compare them against each other. Jason Bateman shared the best and worst of the bunch, with these words:

Sam Jones is in it as well; he’s the best, I think. He’s a documentary filmmaker. Damon’s great, Arnett’s great, I’m dead last each time. I gotta take care. I’m the caboose.

Not unlike Wordle, I would have never guessed that answer because it’s such a wildcard. Just how big is this group? We have no idea. However, apparently one filmmaker named Sam Jones is beating out actors like Damon and Arnett, and when it comes to talking about his own skills in the word game, he said he comes “dead last” every time. When asked if he’s ever gotten the right word on the second try, here’s what he said:

Never. I'm not that smart.

There you have it. You can check out Jason Bateman talking about the Wordle group while on Good Morning America :

Matt Damon, Will Arnett, Bradley Cooper and @batemanjason are all in a Wordle group chat together. pic.twitter.com/rKIHaHYppyApril 5, 2023 See more

Bateman might be bad at Wordle, but he can’t be worse than Ben Affleck, who is still “trying to get in” to the Nerdle League. When Affleck talked about being left out of the Wordle group by his longtime bestie (and former roommate) Matt Damon , he admitted he saw how their scores stacked up to his and thought he “might need to train.”

Though I am curious what the stakes are wuth this Wordle group. Do they put bets down? Plus, considering these are all actors, writers and filmmakers, have they tried adding the Wordle for movie lovers, Framed , into the mix? Perhaps Bateman and Affleck could wrack up some extra points on that front? Also, have they invited fellow Wordle addict Helen Mirren ? I’d be curious to see how they stack up to her skills.

Honestly, it’s nice to hear that these prominent actors, who could probably easily go to some prestigious golf clubs or whatnot during their off time, are getting super into Wordle. Now that we know the best from the worst, you can check out Jason Bateman’s latest movie alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Air, now in theaters.