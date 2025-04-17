While Matt Damon Films The Odyssey, Ben Affleck Reacted To Him Getting In Shape By Both Roasting And Praising Him

News
By published

Love it!

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for CBS Sunday Morning interview in 2023 for Air
(Image credit: CBS)

Everyone knows that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have a lifelong and "bizarrely close” friendship that’s seen them work together multiple times over the decades. While the 2025 movie schedule will see their upcoming film, RIP (which you’ll be able to watch with your Netflix subscription), debut, Damon is currently working on The Odyssey without his longtime pal, and Affleck just managed to roast and applaud his friend for how he’s gotten in shape.

What Did Ben Affleck Say About Matt Damon Getting In Shape For The Odyssey?

The world got their first look at Christopher Nolan’s 2026 film, The Odyssey, in mid-February with a shot of a buff Matt Damon dressed for war as Odysseus. Since then, we’ve seen The Bourne Identity star shirtless on set, and Ben Affleck was recently asked by Entertainment Tonight about his buddy’s physical transformation to play the hero. When the Argo Oscar winner was handed the photo of Damon, he said:

Look at my man trying to act like he didn’t know they were taking this picture. You know what I mean? Nobody’s fooled. You went out there and flexed. Somebody told him the paparazzi were out there. [Points at Damon’s abs] That’s some shit like you have to be like [makes flexing noise] doing this, you know what I mean? It’s not like this was casual.

Ah, yes. What kind of friendship do you really have if you and your comrades can’t roast each other from time to time, right? Looking at the photo, Damon appears so lean that it does kinda look like he must have tensed all his muscles up and sucked in his stomach to make sure he looked extra firm in the behind-the-scenes shot. But, we also know that it’s super common for actors to take on roles like this and put themselves through tough training/diet regimens to get a body that really fits their character, and the Air talent appears to have done just that.

Of course, being in what is possibly the longest-standing Hollywood bromance ever means that even if Affleck and Damon disagree or poke fun at each other, they will always support each other.

In fact, Damon attended The Accountant 2 premiere not long ago to stand by his buddy, and Affleck noted then that he’s been “lucky” to have his Good Will Hunting collaborator in his life for so long. So, he had to give it up for his friend’s commitment to getting built to portray Odysseus…sort of:

No, I have to respect it, it’s a lot of hard work. It doesn't get any easier when you have the very long gray beard. I don’t know what that’s like, what’s it like to get it gray like that?

WOW. Coming for his friend’s age out here! We know it’s all in good fun, especially considering that Affleck is only two years younger than his friend, and they both still perform as many stunts in their 50s as they can for their action roles. He continued:

But he’s getting it done. He looks great. I think this is going to be a great movie. That’s one of the things about Matt that I respect, among so many things, is that he just works very hard and you can see it here. It requires a physique for the role, and he’s gotta be this warrior. He’ll go get it done.

Awww! See there? It took a bit to get to it, but there’s that brotherly love and support we’ve come to so thoroughly enjoy whenever Affleck and Damon talk about one another. I can’t wait to watch these two pal it up at The Odyssey's premiere.

Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Until Dawn Has Screened, And First Reactions Are Calling The Video Game Adaptation A ‘Meta Horror Blast’

Blake Lively Is Reportedly Spending Time Away From The City Amidst Ongoing It Ends With Us Legal Suits

Until Dawn Has Screened, And First Reactions Are Calling The Video Game Adaptation A ‘Meta Horror Blast’
See more latest
Most Popular
Until Dawn screenshot from trailer.
Until Dawn Has Screened, And First Reactions Are Calling The Video Game Adaptation A ‘Meta Horror Blast’
Blake Lively&#039;s character talking to Anna Kendrick&#039;s character in Another Simple Favor.
Blake Lively Is Reportedly Spending Time Away From The City Amidst Ongoing It Ends With Us Legal Suits
Aaron Taylor-Johnson looks back with concern in 28 Years Later.
I Think 28 Years Later Is Expanding On A Classic Scene From The First Film, But That's Not The Only Lore Update We've Gotten
Mr. Beast talks to the camera
Why MrBeast Fans Are Reportedly Getting Refunds After Disappointing Las Vegas Experience Draws Huge Backlash
Max Thieriot as Bode looking intensely in Fire Country.
Bode Is On A Mission To Save Three Rock In Fire Country Exclusive Clip, But I’m Worried About Him For One Reason
Will Smith takes aim while moving forward as Martin Lawrence supports him in Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
The Funny Way Will Smith Trolled Bad Boys Co-Star Martin Lawrence On His Birthday
Ghosts realizing that Sam can see them in the show Ghosts.
Ghosts Nearly Cast One Of Abbott Elementary's Standout Stars, And I Can't Decide Which Show Would Be More Different Had It Happened
Issa Rae takes a phone call with a mildly positive expression in Black Mirror S7 E3 - &quot;Hotel Reverie.&quot;
Issa Rae Shared Her Opinion On How Hotel Reverie Wraps, And It Reminds Me Of Another Black Mirror Episode I Think Fans Misread
Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler in Law &amp; Order: Organized Crime Season 5
Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Told Us What's 'More Realistic' About Season 5 On Peacock, And Now Stabler's Accident Seems A Lot Scarier
David Eigenberg in Chicago Fire Season 13x18
Chicago Fire May Have Just Lost A Firefighter, And More Cast Departures Are On The Way