While Matt Damon Films The Odyssey, Ben Affleck Reacted To Him Getting In Shape By Both Roasting And Praising Him

Everyone knows that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have a lifelong and "bizarrely close” friendship that’s seen them work together multiple times over the decades. While the 2025 movie schedule will see their upcoming film, RIP (which you’ll be able to watch with your Netflix subscription ), debut, Damon is currently working on The Odyssey without his longtime pal, and Affleck just managed to roast and applaud his friend for how he’s gotten in shape.

What Did Ben Affleck Say About Matt Damon Getting In Shape For The Odyssey?

The world got their first look at Christopher Nolan’s 2026 film, The Odyssey, in mid-February with a shot of a buff Matt Damon dressed for war as Odysseus . Since then, we’ve seen The Bourne Identity star shirtless on set, and Ben Affleck was recently asked by Entertainment Tonight about his buddy’s physical transformation to play the hero. When the Argo Oscar winner was handed the photo of Damon, he said:

Look at my man trying to act like he didn’t know they were taking this picture. You know what I mean? Nobody’s fooled. You went out there and flexed. Somebody told him the paparazzi were out there. [Points at Damon’s abs] That’s some shit like you have to be like [makes flexing noise] doing this, you know what I mean? It’s not like this was casual.

Ah, yes. What kind of friendship do you really have if you and your comrades can’t roast each other from time to time, right? Looking at the photo, Damon appears so lean that it does kinda look like he must have tensed all his muscles up and sucked in his stomach to make sure he looked extra firm in the behind-the-scenes shot. But, we also know that it’s super common for actors to take on roles like this and put themselves through tough training/diet regimens to get a body that really fits their character, and the Air talent appears to have done just that.

Of course, being in what is possibly the longest-standing Hollywood bromance ever means that even if Affleck and Damon disagree or poke fun at each other, they will always support each other.

In fact, Damon attended The Accountant 2 premiere not long ago to stand by his buddy, and Affleck noted then that he’s been “lucky” to have his Good Will Hunting collaborator in his life for so long. So, he had to give it up for his friend’s commitment to getting built to portray Odysseus…sort of:

No, I have to respect it, it’s a lot of hard work. It doesn't get any easier when you have the very long gray beard. I don’t know what that’s like, what’s it like to get it gray like that?

WOW. Coming for his friend’s age out here! We know it’s all in good fun, especially considering that Affleck is only two years younger than his friend, and they both still perform as many stunts in their 50s as they can for their action roles. He continued:

But he’s getting it done. He looks great. I think this is going to be a great movie. That’s one of the things about Matt that I respect, among so many things, is that he just works very hard and you can see it here. It requires a physique for the role, and he’s gotta be this warrior. He’ll go get it done.

Awww! See there? It took a bit to get to it, but there’s that brotherly love and support we’ve come to so thoroughly enjoy whenever Affleck and Damon talk about one another. I can’t wait to watch these two pal it up at The Odyssey's premiere.