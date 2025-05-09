Someone Asked Ben Affleck How ‘Hollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor’ Is Doing, And He Had A Two-Word Response

News
By published

Is Affleck back in the field?

Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) talks to Barry Allen in The Flash
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Being a celebrity is a dream for many, but there's a downside to that fame. Namely, the way the public is invested in your personal life, especially A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. That pair broke the internet when Bennifer reunited and got married in Vegas, but a ton of stories have also followed since their divorce. The Good Will Hunting filmmaker was recently asked what it was like being such an eligible bachelor, and he had a fun two-word response.

JLo filed for divorce back in August, and the pair were able to work out their agreement without battling in court. Since the divorce was finalized in January, fans have been very curious about if/how the former couple is dating. TMZ caught up with Affleck recently, with the journalist asking (in Spanish) what it's like to be the most eligible actor in Hollywood. Affleck laughed, saying:

Muy bien.

I mean, what's not to love about being Ben Affleck? He's tall, famous, wildly successful, and has an Oscar. There are likely plenty of fans out there who would love the chance to date the hulking 6'2 star whenever he decides to really get out there again.

Celebrity couples tend to turn heads, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Fans have been invested in JLo and Affleck for years now, which is why there's so much continued interest post-breakup. And whenever one of them starts to date seriously, smart money says it's going to break the internet.

Ben Affleck stars in The Accountant, while Jennifer Lopez headlines This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Prime Video)

During the same encounter with TMZ, the journalist asked if he still likes Latina women, with Affleck once again flexing his Spanish in response. He responded:

Yes, of course I do.

This was obviously a nod to his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, as stories continue to come out about what's going on between the former couple behind the scenes. While the split seems amicable, Affleck and JLo are still struggling to get their $68 million mansion sold. That's a major expense, and a key reason why the former pair appear to be linked.

Lopez and Affleck are also reportedly staying in each other's lives thanks to their children. The two A-listers blended families in the midst of their marriage, and are supporting their kids' bonds with each other despite the break-up. So while they became parents from their previous relationships, it appears that the A-listers are committed to coparenting.

Of course, it should be interesting to see if these circumstances change if Affleck or Lopez start seeing someone seriously. Whenever it happens they'll likely go viral.

Both Affleck and Lopez have projects on the 2025 movie release list, so it's clear that their personal issues aren't negatively affecting their thriving careers. In fact, the ongoing chatter might even help interest in each new film project.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

After Being Disappointed By Civil War, I Watched Alex Garland's Warfare And I Think It's The Best Movie Of The Year So Far

I Just Watched The Most Joyous Movie Of The Year, And It's One I Didn't Even Know About Until A Couple Of Weeks Ago

A Weird Rumor Is Circulating About Rebecca Romijin In Avengers: Doomsday, But Jerry O’Connell Had A Hilarious Response
See more latest
Most Popular
Rebecca Romijn as Mystique
A Weird Rumor Is Circulating About Rebecca Romijin In Avengers: Doomsday, But Jerry O’Connell Had A Hilarious Response
Joe Manganiello in Nonnas and Inaki Godoy in One Piece.
I’m Champing At The Bit For One Piece Season 2, But Joe Manganiello Already Has An Update On Season 3 That Has Me Psyched
Kelly Clarkson looking confused on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Is Kelly Clarkson Really Going To Leave TV Already? The Latest Replacement Rumor Has A New Name Already Swirling
Genevieve O&#039;Reilly&#039;s Mon Mothma in Imperial Senate chamber
‘We Are Hijacking Canon’: Andor Showrunner Explains Why They Pivoted Away From Star Wars Rebels With That Big Mon Mothma Moment
Jason Segel on How I Met Your Mother
Jason Segel Explained Why Bouncing From How I Met Your Mother To Big Movies Was 'The Best Problem You Could Ever Have' And Still Got Old
Georgie and Mandy sharing a tender moment
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Hinted At Major Drama In The Season 1 Finale, And I Can't Wait To See How It Plays Out
Brad Pitt in F1
'Oh My God, This Is Just Too Iconic:' Brad Pitt Dropped Some Major Names While Telling Stories To His F1 Co-Star, And I Would Love To Have Been A Fly On That Wall
Rose McIver as Samantha and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay both smiling in Ghosts.
After Learning About Jay's Deal With (Spoiler) In Ghosts' Season 4 Finale, I Have A Burning Question About Season 5
Taskmaster in Thunderbolts*
I’m Still Thinking About How Thunderbolts* Used Taskmaster, But It Turns Out Black Widow Almost Introduced A Way Different Version Of The Character
Retta as Margo Clarke, Mary-Louise Parker as Freya Frostad, Andre De Shields as Matteo Hart, Gina Gershon as Vanessa Holmes, Stephen Moyer as Alex Modarian, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Arian Moayed as Joe Dillon, Alyssa Milano as Pupetta Del Ponte and Elizabeth Lail as Quinn Powers in Elsbeth Season 2 finale
Elsbeth Assembled A Star-Studded Cast For The Musical Season 2 Finale, And The EP Shared Why The 'Best Actors Want To Come' To Carrie Preston's Show