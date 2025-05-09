Someone Asked Ben Affleck How ‘Hollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor’ Is Doing, And He Had A Two-Word Response

Being a celebrity is a dream for many, but there's a downside to that fame. Namely, the way the public is invested in your personal life, especially A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. That pair broke the internet when Bennifer reunited and got married in Vegas, but a ton of stories have also followed since their divorce. The Good Will Hunting filmmaker was recently asked what it was like being such an eligible bachelor, and he had a fun two-word response.

JLo filed for divorce back in August, and the pair were able to work out their agreement without battling in court. Since the divorce was finalized in January, fans have been very curious about if/how the former couple is dating. TMZ caught up with Affleck recently, with the journalist asking (in Spanish) what it's like to be the most eligible actor in Hollywood. Affleck laughed, saying:

Muy bien.

I mean, what's not to love about being Ben Affleck? He's tall, famous, wildly successful, and has an Oscar. There are likely plenty of fans out there who would love the chance to date the hulking 6'2 star whenever he decides to really get out there again.

Celebrity couples tend to turn heads, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Fans have been invested in JLo and Affleck for years now, which is why there's so much continued interest post-breakup. And whenever one of them starts to date seriously, smart money says it's going to break the internet.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Prime Video)

During the same encounter with TMZ, the journalist asked if he still likes Latina women, with Affleck once again flexing his Spanish in response. He responded:

Yes, of course I do.

This was obviously a nod to his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, as stories continue to come out about what's going on between the former couple behind the scenes. While the split seems amicable, Affleck and JLo are still struggling to get their $68 million mansion sold. That's a major expense, and a key reason why the former pair appear to be linked.

Lopez and Affleck are also reportedly staying in each other's lives thanks to their children. The two A-listers blended families in the midst of their marriage, and are supporting their kids' bonds with each other despite the break-up. So while they became parents from their previous relationships, it appears that the A-listers are committed to coparenting.

Of course, it should be interesting to see if these circumstances change if Affleck or Lopez start seeing someone seriously. Whenever it happens they'll likely go viral.

Both Affleck and Lopez have projects on the 2025 movie release list, so it's clear that their personal issues aren't negatively affecting their thriving careers. In fact, the ongoing chatter might even help interest in each new film project.