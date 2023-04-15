Ben Affleck Jokes That Matt Damon Was A Bad Roommate And Reveals Experiment He Used To Combat His Nasty Habits

It’s rare to see certified BFFs come up together in Hollywood, but that’s very much the story of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The Good Will Hunting filmmakers and stars met as children when they lived in the same neighborhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and they went on to pursue careers in the movie industry at the same time. So, in true best-friend fashion, while Affleck reflected on his early years living with Damon he kind of ratted him out for being an untidy roommate.

As Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been out and about promoting their latest movie together, Air, which is the origin story of Air Jordan , the pair have been reminiscing about their 40-year friendship . When asked about what it was like being Damon's roommate and having a joint checking account together back in the day, Affleck said this on The Late Late Show With James Corden:

Matt’s never paid a bill to this day. … Matt's a beautiful guy, love him. He's my best friend. He's been great to me my whole life. He's a brilliant guy. I would not suggest living with him, because he has an ability… You know people who block things out? I think that's why he's such a great actor, because he can just focus, you know what I mean? One of the things he blocks out is that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away.

Wow... called out! Ben Affleck continued to joke around about the time he lived with Matt Damon and his brother Casey Affleck, and it turns out his best friend is not the best at keeping things fresh around the house. As he continued:

So finally me and my brother, after cleaning up after the guy for years, said, ‘You know what? We’re gonna go on a sit-down strike. We're just gonna wait and see how long he will go before he gets up and goes, 'God, I'm covered in garbage!’ It went weeks, two weeks without touching the apartment. Came home one day – me and [Casey] – Matt’s there in his shorts and his t-shirt. It was the ‘92 SEGA hockey game in the middle of what was the living room, just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage -- pizza boxes. I look down at the sushi thing that was a week-and-a-half old and there's maggots. We were like, ‘We submit, you are too good! We cannot beat you!’ … God bless his wife, Lucy. There’s a place for you in heaven.

Apparently, Matt Damon has the gift and curse of hyper-focusing on whatever is on his mind, which Affleck attributed to his acting skills. However, when it comes to being weary of cleaning up messes, the guy just was not attuned to it. Affleck recalled the time he and his brother decided not to clean after him for a couple weeks to see if he would change his ways at some point, but their place ended up having maggots when they stepped back! Eww!! Affleck elaborated on Matt Damon’s uncleanliness during the interview, check it out:

Hopefully, Matt Damon has improved in the roommate department now that he’s a married man with four children! He must have, right?