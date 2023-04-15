Ben Affleck Jokes That Matt Damon Was A Bad Roommate And Reveals Experiment He Used To Combat His Nasty Habits
All besties have dirt on each other.
It’s rare to see certified BFFs come up together in Hollywood, but that’s very much the story of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The Good Will Hunting filmmakers and stars met as children when they lived in the same neighborhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and they went on to pursue careers in the movie industry at the same time. So, in true best-friend fashion, while Affleck reflected on his early years living with Damon he kind of ratted him out for being an untidy roommate.
As Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been out and about promoting their latest movie together, Air, which is the origin story of Air Jordan, the pair have been reminiscing about their 40-year friendship. When asked about what it was like being Damon's roommate and having a joint checking account together back in the day, Affleck said this on The Late Late Show With James Corden:
Wow... called out! Ben Affleck continued to joke around about the time he lived with Matt Damon and his brother Casey Affleck, and it turns out his best friend is not the best at keeping things fresh around the house. As he continued:
Apparently, Matt Damon has the gift and curse of hyper-focusing on whatever is on his mind, which Affleck attributed to his acting skills. However, when it comes to being weary of cleaning up messes, the guy just was not attuned to it. Affleck recalled the time he and his brother decided not to clean after him for a couple weeks to see if he would change his ways at some point, but their place ended up having maggots when they stepped back! Eww!! Affleck elaborated on Matt Damon’s uncleanliness during the interview, check it out:
Hopefully, Matt Damon has improved in the roommate department now that he’s a married man with four children! He must have, right?
Affleck's latest directorial/acting effort is with Damon for Air, which he called “the best work experience of my life.” The 2023 new movie release is now playing in theaters with positive reviews across the board. You can check out CinemaBlend’s Air review ahead of checking out the sports drama.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor's Terminator 2 voice over.
