Jason Momoa Out Here Asking The Dune 3 Question We've All Really Wondered
Wait, didn't he die?
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Denis Villneave did something many had previously believed impossible when he adapted Frank Herbert’s Dune into two well-regarded and quite successful films. They were so well regarded that fans wanted to see more, and while the director initially seemed hesitant to go back to Arakis, it was eventually confirmed that Dune: Part Three was on the way.
This week, we saw the first trailer for Dune: Part Three, and while those unfamiliar with the books likely have a lot of questions about what’s going on, one of the biggest has to be ‘Wait a second, didn’t Jason Momoa’s character die in the first movie?’ This was apparently also a question Momoa himself had as he appeared at a special trailer preview event attended by CinemaBlend, where he asked Villeneuve…
I mean, the answer to both parts of that question is ultimately, because that’s what author Frank Herbert wrote in Dune and Dune: Messiah, the sequel that is the basis for Dune: Part Three. The reason for killing him off was likely just narrative necessity, as Idaho’s death leaves Paul Atraedes alone, and it is an emotional moment for the reader who likely came to like the character.Article continues below
In his answer, Denis Villeneuve suggests, however, that part of the reason for the return of Duncan Idaho in the book may have been that Herbert realized he had killed off a quite popular character, and thus came up with a way to bring him back.
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As far as how the return of Duncan Idaho works in the book, it’s essentially a form of cloning that allows Idaho to return, though in the book, he has no memory of his previous self (at least at first) and goes by a different name, Hayt.
Whatever the reason, Jason Momoa is certainly excited to be back in the world of Dune. You can tell by the way he asks his question that the fact that he missed out on Dune Part Two doesn’t bother him that much. He’s just glad to be back.
At a special #Dune Part 3 trailer event, Jason Momoa asks Denis Villeneuve how his character came back from the dead pic.twitter.com/P6iKZpDJ0GMarch 17, 2026
Dune Part Three is set to open in December, on the same day that Avengers: Doomsday will open in theaters. We would have expected one of them to move dates by now if that was going to happen, but so far it has not. If they do both open together, it’s almost guaranteed to make one of the biggest box office weekends in history.
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CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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