Surprise! Jason Momoa Confirms Dune 3 Return As Duncan Idaho, And I Have Questions
Get this man a popcorn bucket.
n just a few short years, Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies have established itself themselves as some of the best sci-fi movies of all time. The blockbusters (which are streaming with a Max subscription) have even won an Oscar, and fans are eagerly anticipation information about the threequel Messiah. And Jason Momoa decided to give the people what they wanted by confirming his return as Duncan Idaho.
Villeneuve confirmed he was writing Dune: Messiah back in October of 2024, and it sounds like he might already be talking to some actors. Because when Momoa appeared on Today, he let slip that he would be reprising that role, saying:
That seems petty cut and dry. The Game of Thrones actor is known for getting overly excited about upcoming projects, like when he nearly showed CinemaBlend his look for Lobo. While appearing on Today, he lamented letting this slip, joking:
More to come...
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
