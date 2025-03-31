Surprise! Jason Momoa Confirms Dune 3 Return As Duncan Idaho, And I Have Questions

n just a few short years, Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies have established itself themselves as some of the best sci-fi movies of all time. The blockbusters (which are streaming with a Max subscription) have even won an Oscar, and fans are eagerly anticipation information about the threequel Messiah. And Jason Momoa decided to give the people what they wanted by confirming his return as Duncan Idaho.

Villeneuve confirmed he was writing Dune: Messiah back in October of 2024, and it sounds like he might already be talking to some actors. Because when Momoa appeared on Today, he let slip that he would be reprising that role, saying:

I’m making a comeback. You heard it first, right here with you, baby.

That seems petty cut and dry. The Game of Thrones actor is known for getting overly excited about upcoming projects, like when he nearly showed CinemaBlend his look for Lobo. While appearing on Today, he lamented letting this slip, joking:

You got me in trouble!

More to come...