We're Still A Year Away From Dune: Part Three, But We've Already Learned A Lot About The Film

It wasn’t always a forgone conclusion that Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series would be a trilogy, but thankfully, we are getting a third movie during the 2026 movie schedule. Dune: Part Three, as it’s simply titled, will be a continuation of the previous movies, the second of which came out in 2024.

We’re about a year out and have gotten a lot of news about the movie based on the second book in the Dune series by author Frank Herbert, Dune: Messiah. We know who is reprising their roles from the previous Dune movies, which you can catch with an HBO Max subscription, and at least one big name is joining the cast. So without further ado, let’s get into it.

When Will Dune: Part Three Be Released?

Warner Bros. has announced that Dune: Part Three will be released on December 18th, 2026. According to reports, principal photography wrapped up in November 2025, and it sounds like it was a challenging shoot in the Abu Dhabi desert. Arrakis is supposed to be a harsh planet, so it’s not surprising that some of the cast were uncomfortable, to say the least.

It’s also worth noting that the movie was shot in IMAX, according to Variety. This is the first Dune movie to be filmed with the large-format cameras, though the other two were released in the format after post-production work. Really, the best news is just how fast this production is going.

Who’s In The Cast?

Much of the cast is returning from the first two movies, plus there are a few exciting additions to the cast.

Timothée Chalamet As Paul Atreides

Timothée Chalamet is returning as Paul “Muad'Dib” Atreides in Dune: Part Three. Chalamet led the first two movies as the central character in the Dune series, so of course he’s back for this one. Since starring in Dune and Dune: Part Two, Chalamet’s star has only grown brighter, and it’ll be great to see him back in this role that I think he performed outstandingly.

Zendaya As Chani

Like Chalamet, Zendaya will be back reprising her role as Chani, Paul’s Fremon lover. While she had a pretty limited role in the first movie, she was a huge part of Part Two, and that will continue here.

Florence Pugh As Princess Irulan

Princess Irulan has a big role in the book Dune: Messiah, so Florence Pugh, who appeared in the second Dune movie, will likely have more to do here.

Jason Momoa As Duncan Idaho

We won’t spoil too much here if you’ve never read Dune: Messiah, but yes, Jason Momoa will be back, and he’ll once again be playing fan-favorite Duncan Idaho. Momoa was one of the most beloved characters in the first movie, just as he is among book fans, so it’ll be great to see him once again after he died in the first movie.

Josh Brolin As Gurney Halleck

Gurney Halleck is another fan favorite, and he’ll be back, too, once again played by Josh Brolin. Brolin seems to be in everything these days, but I think Gurney is my favorite recent role of his, so I know I’m excited to see him again in the role.

Anya Taylor-Joy As Alia Atreides

One of the most exciting additions to the cast is only sort of an addition. Anya Taylor-Joy appeared in Dune: Part Two, but mostly just her voice was heard, with a few fleeting images. Her character, Alia Atreides, Paul’s sister, was still in utero in the second movie of the trilogy. This time, she’ll have a full role to play, and it’s one of the best characters in the story.

Rebecca Ferguson As Lady Jessica

This is an interesting one because Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother, doesn’t really play a part in Dune: Messiah, but Rebecca Ferguson will be reprising her role. She teased a little about the part recently, saying it was a small role, but that “Denis had a little idea.” What that idea could be, I can’t wait to find out. She was wonderful as Jessica in the first two movies.

Robert Pattinson

We don’t yet know who Robert Pattinson will be playing, but CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg has theorized it could be the character Scytale. Scytale is an important character in the book, so the theory makes a lot of sense. With the caliber of cast members that Dune has, a big name in the role is no surprise, if that is who Pattison is playing.

And finally, at least for now, we know that Paul's children, Leto II and Ghanima, will be played by Jason Momoa's son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, and Silo actress Ida Brooke, respectively.

Dune: Part Three Is Based On The Book Dune: Messiah

For those who haven’t read the book, we’ll keep the spoilers light here. Dune: Part Three is based on the second book in the Dune series, Dune: Messiah, by author Frank Herbert. The book, published in 1969, is as well regarded by fans as the original Dune novel. It is set about 12 years after the events of Dune, and Paul is now emperor. That doesn’t mean all is well in the universe. In fact, Paul has unleashed something in the Fremon that even he can’t control, and it threatens everything.

Dune: Messiah is a shorter book than Dune, but Villeneuve will probably still have to make some serious decisions on what to cut. Given how enthusiastic he’s been about these adaptations, I think it’s fair to trust him on what is critical and what can get cut, but it’s going to be tough for fans of the book, no matter what he cuts.

Could There Be A Dune: Part Four?

We’re going to get a little ahead of ourselves here and start wondering about a 4th installment. The answer is murky, to say the least. For starters, Villeneuve’s next project after Dune: Messiah is the next James Bond movie. Bond 26 is loosely scheduled for 2028, so it’s unlikely that if there is a fourth film, Villeneuve will be directly involved.

That’s not to say it is impossible. There is plenty of rich story left to tell in the Dune universe (the original series is six books by Herbert), so a fourth is certainly possible, likely with another director at the helm. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Just 12 months or so from now, we’ll be back in the Dune universe, and all will be right with the world.