I Didn't See That Christopher Nolan Shoutout Coming When Robert Downey Jr. Explained Why He's Coming Back To The MCU
RDJ is back baby.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise that's constantly expanding thanks to new releases in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom. And when explaining why he's back, he surprisingly dropped Christopher Nolan's name.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but RDJ's involvement is enough to have fans excited. He's returning to the shared universe after taking home an Oscar for Oppenheimer, and during an appearance on Conversations for our Daughters, he addressed this career choice. He also referenced Charlie Chaplin, offering:
That reference is on brand, given how Downey played the title character of Chaplin. And it sounds like he wanted to join the cast of Avengers: Doomsday partly because of the way his career has morphed over the years. Now he's got an Oscar, and he's rejoining the MCU as it's also been greatly changed. Speaking as a fan, I can't wait to see him go from hero to villain in the next Avengers flick.Article continues below
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Later in that same conversation, he went on to drop Christopher Nolan's name, referencing his Oscar-winning turn in Oppenheimer. It sounds like the process of working with the Inception filmmaker helped to inspire his decision to return to Marvel. In the actor's words:
While Robert Downey Jr.'s Marvel career originally ended with Tony Stark's death in Avengers: Doomsday, it sounds like the wild success of Oppenheimer convinced him to dip his toes back into the shared universe. And after Jonathan Majors was fired as Kang, that's exactly what the franchise needed.
What exactly he brings to his new villain character will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. With the multiverse in play, it seems like just about anything could happen, and fans can't wait to see him back in the MCU.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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