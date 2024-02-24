As Dune: Part Two’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Blows Past The First Movie, Author Frank Herbert’s Son Shares Thoughts On The Adaptation

There are plenty of upcoming book adaptations and some could be more challenging to produce than others. That's especially true when translating an epic science fiction novel like Frank Herbert's magnum opus, Dune. David Lynch's 1984 attempt highlighted this fact, but Denis Villeneuve's first attempt, 2021's Dune, was critically acclaimed upon its release. However, Villeneuve stated that the second installment would be more ambitious. Now, the second part is nearly here, and based on the Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie surpasses the first one in every way. Additionally, the author’s son and continued franchise torch bearer, Brian Herbert, shared his thoughts on the adaptation.

Brian Herbert Drops His Reaction To Dune: Part Two

Fans of the series have probably been eager to hear what Brian Herbert thinks about the highly anticipated film. Well, Herbert expressed satisfaction and pride in the sci-fi follow-up after attending a private studio screening. He took to social media, posting to his personal account on X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on how well his father's story has been portrayed in the movie. He wrote:

I saw Dune: Part Two at a private studio screening, and it is gratifying to see my father's story told with such great care. When the new movie is combined with Dune: Part One, it is by far the best film interpretation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel DUNE that has ever been done.

He knows a thing or two about adapting his father’s story because, since the late 90s, the eldest offspring of the legendary writer has been a co-author of nearly twenty additional Dune novels. He's managed to extend his father's series based on notes the author left behind after his death. With this endorsement, fans of the series should be very excited, because the first and second halves of Denis Villenueve’s adaptation could be joining the ranks of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time .

The Sequel Is A Rotten Tomatoes Triumph

On top of the praise from Brian Herbert, the film has received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics. It currently has a remarkable 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 144 critic write-ups. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg praised Dune: Part Two in his review. Not only did he give the movie 5 stars, but he also called it sci-fi “Blockbuster perfection.” This is a significant improvement from the first part, which holds an 83% score. The sequel's success on the website aggregator indicates that the movie is high quality and stays close to the source material while achieving a universal appeal, which is not easy.

The filmmakers have seemingly exceeded the high expectations set by the first film by deepening the narrative and expanding the universe in visually stunning and emotionally compelling ways. I cannot wait to buy my NSFW Dune popcorn bucket and enjoy my return to the harsh desert landscape of Arrakis.