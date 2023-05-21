Jason Momoa Explains How He Trolled His Mother By Making His Car In Fast X Purple

Jason Momoa’s character, Dante Reyes, in Fast X , brings a delightful burst of energy and vibrant style to the film, making him rank high on the list of best villains in the FF franchise . As various reviews, including our own, have pointed out, the Dune star steals the show. Sporting eye-catching pastel outfits and dancing gracefully across the screen, he injects a playful and whimsical atmosphere into the proceedings. Interestingly, much of Dante’s style was Momoa’s own idea, and the actor recently shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes story about the choice to include the iconic lavender Impala. In an effort to troll his mother, Momoa intentionally opted for the unconventional hue.

The Aquaman spoke to Screen Rant, during which he shared the side-splitting anecdote explaining his insistence on having a purple car in the tenth Fast and Furious installment. In the film, he takes on the role of the criminal son of Hernan Reyes from Fast Five , who the director revealed was cleverly retconned , connecting to the previous film. Jason Momoa further elaborated on his decision to have the movie’s baddy drive a lavender ride, which turns out was deeply rooted in an inside joke with his mother. The actor is fond of the specific shade, while his mother has the opposite sentiment. He told the outlet:

The whole thing behind lavender is that my mother absolutely despises that color, and I adore that color. I use it to just kind of get under my mother’s skin, and it just makes us laugh, so I call it Yaya lavender, and I had my nails done that way. So I’m excited for her to see me in full pinks and purples, and it will just make her cringe, so that gives me a lot of joy.

Jason Momoa’s cheeky nature is well-known , but his dedication to trolling his mother takes it to another level. The Game of Thrones alum shared that it wasn’t easy to convince the filmmakers to go along with his unconventional car request. The actor explained:

They weren’t that keen on letting me have a lavender car. I think Neil was like, ‘No, we’re not doing lavender.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, we need to do it. I want it lavender.’ And they budged.

The Slumberland actor’s determination certainly paid off, as his Fast X character now cruises around in a striking purple vehicle, much to the delight of fans and, without a doubt, his mother. However, the choice of color for his wheels goes beyond being an inside joke; it actually played a significant role in shaping his performance as Dante. The purple Impala is a bold statement that accentuates the contrasts between Reyes and Dominic Toretto. Dante, known for his flashy and extravagant nature, uses vibrant colors to captivate and allure others.

Furthermore, the contrasting vehicles highlight the stark differences between the two characters. With Dante sporting a purple Chevrolet Impala and Dominic driving a black Dodge Charger, it’s evident that they are complete opposites. Dante embodies everything Dominic is not, and his penchant for extravagance leads him to make audacious moves to obliterate his adversary. Fast X introduces a fresh and distinct antagonist to the series, and the choice of Dante’s Impala color is just one aspect that exemplifies this stark contrast. So while Jason Momoa’s playful prank may initially seem harmless fun, it helped shape the formidable character.

The moment has arrived for fans who have been eagerly anticipating the reunion of Dom’s beloved found family and wondering where the latest installment of the Fast and Furious saga ranked among its predecessors. Fast X finally raced into theaters on Friday, May 19. As audiences flock to the cinema to see the latest chapter in the street racing series, it’s clear that Jason Momoa’s portrayal of Dante Reyes is a highlight of the film. His infectious energy, combined with his genuine desire to create memorable and entertaining moments, guarantees viewers a thrilling and enjoyable experience. So you might want to check it out -- if not for Momoa than for his sweet set of wheels.