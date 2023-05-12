'Fast & Furious' Franchise Ranked Tier List
ReelBlend ranks the iconic film series ahead of Fast X’s debut.
Buckle up, we’re taking a look at the entire Fast and Furious franchise to give our ranking of each film on the official ReelBlend tier list ahead of the theatrical debut of Fast X (starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron).
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:05:56 - Box Office Reacts: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Opening Weekend
00:18:53 - ‘The Fast and the Furious” Tier List
01:05:30 - ‘Blackberry’ Review
01:08:32 - Our Favorite Summer Flops
01:18:04 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Most Popular
By Mack Rawden
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest