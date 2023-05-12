'Fast & Furious' Franchise Ranked Tier List

Powered by RedCircle

Buckle up, we’re taking a look at the entire Fast and Furious franchise to give our ranking of each film on the official ReelBlend tier list ahead of the theatrical debut of Fast X (starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron).

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:56 - Box Office Reacts: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Opening Weekend

00:18:53 - ‘The Fast and the Furious” Tier List

01:05:30 - ‘Blackberry’ Review

01:08:32 - Our Favorite Summer Flops

01:18:04 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.