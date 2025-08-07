JD Vance Shared A 5-Word Response To His South Park Character's NSFW Debut In Latest Episode

It often feels like nobody is safe from being parodied on Comedy Central's South Park, with the long-running animated series now having the potential for a broader audience via viewers with a Paramount+ subscription. After making President Donald Trump the butt of the now-viral joke in the Season 27 premiere, a character based on Vice President JD Vance has debuted, and the real-life VP shared his reaction.

The episode didn't animate JD Vance from head to toe, but like the version of Donald Trump from late July, added a real-life photo of the man himself on top of an animated body. In this case, a very small body wearing a white suit, bow tie, and standing next to a much taller version of the President. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Vance posted his response:

Well, I’ve finally made it

It's a pretty measured response to how he was portrayed on South Park Season 27, and differs from the much longer official statement from The White House (via USA Today) about President Trump's portrayal in the Season 27 premiere. The show made it clear ahead of time that it wasn't done with portraying Trump on the show, but Vance wasn't a sure thing. Both parodies of the POTUS and VP were included in the moment from the latest episode, seen below:

(Image credit: Paramount+)

It remains to be seen how long people will be buzzing about this portrayal of JD Vance, as even the viral moment featuring the animation of Donald Trump isn't the only funny moment from the premiere to have viewers talking. With nearly 30 years of episodes, it will be interesting to see if either of the first couple of Season 27 installments will rank among the most outrageous South Park episodes in the long term. The show arguably has a higher profile now than most of its earlier seasons thanks to its availability streaming. Several specials from the franchise are also available.

This certainly isn't the first time that the show has taken shots at Presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush. South Park's unique longevity (and famously very quick turnaround in making new episodes in under a week over 20+ season) means that it's able to take those shots at politicians a lot sooner than many other shows, and I'd be surprised if we don't see more of these parody versions of President Trump and JD Vance in future episodes of Season 27.

And you can find out soon! New episodes of South Park Season 27 air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central, and are available streaming on Paramount+ as well. If you want to revisit the earliest days of South Park (when Bill Clinton was the President and Donald Trump was nearly two decades away from the White House), you can find every episode going back to Season 1 from 1997 on the streamer as well.