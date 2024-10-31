Despite being a relatively new franchise, Denis Villeneuve's Dune films are considered some of the best sci-fi movies of all time. And while fans are waiting to news about Dune: Messiah's writing process, stories from the set(s) are still coming out. Case in point: Duncan Idaho actor Jason Momoa says there was one thing that happened to him on the set of Dune that hardly ever happens to him while acting anymore.

Momoa appeared in the first Dune movie (which is streaming with a Max subscription), and was tragically killed off along with many other members of House Atreides. He's been an actor on TV and film for many years now, and is a pro when filming. But during a conversation with Forbes about his recent penchant for performing music, he revealed he was actually nervous on Villeneuve's set. In his words:

I’m terrified of being on stage. I’m really scared and nervous. I don’t have that when I’m doing my [acting] profession because I’ve been doing it for so long. [But being on stage] is like going into an audition for your favorite director with your favorite actors and you have no business being in that movie. It’s like going and being in Dune and you’re like, ‘What the hell am I doing? Why am I here? Why did you pick me?’ I didn’t have to audition for Dune, but it’s just weird. It’s like your first scene with them. I was nervous doing that. But [being in the rock band] is the same level.

There you have it. Despite his long resume, something about filming Dune had Momoa nervous. Luckily he was able to work through these feelings, and his performance in in the theatrical cut showed no trace of anxiety. He was a fan favorite character as Duncan Idaho, and fans were hoping he'd be in Dune 2's cast list, despite the character's death.

Hearing that Jason Momoa was nervous filming Dune might be a surprise for those familiar with the 45 year-old actor's career. Aside from his boisterous personality, Momoa has worked on some huge franchises in the past, including Game of Thrones , The Fast and the Furious, and his tenure as Aquaman in the DCEU. You'd think that nothing would shake him, but the world of Arrakis broke that rule.

Denis Villeneuve confirmed he's begun writing Dune: Messiah, which will pick up years after the ending of Dune 2. This makes Momoa's return as Duncan all the more unlikely, but you never know what could happen. Flashbacks and the magic of the Bene Gesserit definitely open up some narrative possibilities.

The Dune franchise will be expanded when Dune: Prophecy premiers November 17th on HBO. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.