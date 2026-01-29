Jason Statham Gets Real About (Stupidly) Trying Stunts He Probably Had No Business Doing: 'I Went Too Far'

There are a lot of actors who really enjoy doing their own stunts on screen, and Jason Statham can be counted among that number. In fact, as one of many actors who got his start in the ‘90s and is still going strong, Statham has thrilled audiences with dozens of action-packed movies across his nearly 30 years on the big screen, frequently doing many of his own spectacular stunts. However, the 2026 movie schedule star has now been pretty candid about performing stunts he probably shouldn’t have.

What Jason Statham Said About Doing Stunts He Probably Shouldn’t Have Tried

Jason Statham is a bonafide action movie star, to the point where you’d be hard pressed to find a film on his extensive resume that doesn’t feature at least a couple of scenes that show off his daredevil prowess. From franchises like the amazing Crank, The Expendables, The Meg, and the Fast & Furious movies, to stand-alone stories like Homefront, The Bank Job, Parker, and A Working Man, he’s always ready to run, gun, and fight.

When speaking about his upcoming movie, Shelter (which hits theaters on January 30), he revealed to Filmfare that in his desire to fully commit to every action role that’s come his way, he’s definitely done some stunts that he should have left to those who call stunt work their main profession. As he said:

There have been a lot of stunts where I went too far. When you get hurt, a lot of the time you think, ‘Why did I do that, why didn’t I get a stunt man to do that?’ I’ve hurt my neck a few times, I’ve hurt a lot of things a few times and that reminds you of your mistakes.

Honestly, after watching some of Statham’s movies and thinking about the stunts he must have done, it feels like a miracle that he’s, apparently, never had any really serious injuries. Though it’s clear that he has some regrets because of the injuries he has sustained, that doesn’t mean it’s easy for the star to take on action-heavy roles and sit back when the rubber hits the stunt-scene road. He added:

In for a penny, in for a pound. I like to get in front of the camera and do as much as I can. I’ve spent many years learning different disciplines and given I have the technical skills to take on these complex action sequences, I like to get stuck in.

And “get stuck in” he does. While he was among those who advocated for stunt performers to get Oscar nominations (and previously called them “unsung heroes”), Statham rightfully has faith in his ability to pull off complicated action and stunt scenes. Hopefully, however, he’s able to also use his experience getting hurt and has learned when to hand the reins over to the pros so that all those potentially dangerous shots are pulled off without a hitch.