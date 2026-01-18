I Knew Movie Sets Could Be Grueling, But This Roundup Of Kevin Hart Sleeping On The Jumanji Set Makes It Hilariously Clear

There’s a lot that goes into filming a movie, most of which the audience never sees, and Kevin Hart and other stars can attest to that. Action movie sets, like the one for the upcoming Jumanji 4, can be especially grueling. Long days and night shoots abound, and stars may even film the same action sequences 10 times, which sounds tiring. On that note, Hart’s photo roundup of him sleeping on the set make it hilariously clear just how exhausting movie sets are.

The final installment in the Jumanji franchise is finally in production, exactly 30 years after the first Jumanji premiered. With that, the series' current cast has been rounded up for one last final adventure. While I’m excited to see Jack Black, Karen Gillian, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart reunited, I think maybe it’s a good idea that the producers are bringing this series to a close. Based on a recent Instagram post showing Hart hilariously asleep in costume while filming the movie, I’m not sure how much more of these sets he can take:

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) A photo posted by on

I’m just kidding, of course, as the star's need to get some shut eye probably has nothing to do with age. The comedian isn’t even that old, he’s only 46. Action/adventure films really are just that intense, even if he isn’t doing any of the major stunts himself. The Rock posted on Facebook that they were doing 12-14 hour days while filming the first Jumanji, filming primarily outdoors. So, despite Nikki Glaser’s recent Golden Globe dig at Jumanji being “next level,” I think the Upside actor has proved it really is.

Part of the exhaustion is that for movies like Jumanji, where they mostly film on location, actors are living in a trailer for a couple months or so. They are spending the majority of the days (and nights) filming, so the set is where they eat, celebrate major milestones and, yes, in Kevin Hart’s case, sometimes take catnaps.

Throughout those long days on a film set like Jumanji's, a star has to stay in costume, relatively ready to film at a moment's notice, hence Hart sleeping upright in his character’s signature safari scout outfit. So maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that he can fall asleep at a moment's notice, anywhere, at any time. I can’t say I blame any of them for catching some Zs where they can, I would be doing the same.

The grueling filming schedule pays off though, because Jumanji movies are very popular. Also, they're genuinely some of my personal favorite comedy films. Central Intelligence introduced us to the cinematic pairing that is The Rock and Kevin Hart but, in my opinion, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle proved them an iconic acting duo. Throw in Jack Black and Karen Gillan, and I’m sat.

I can’t wait to see the whole ensemble back together, and witness their Robin Williams tribute, when Jumanji 4 finally hits the 2026 movie schedule later this year. In the meantime, let's just hope that as filming continues, Kevin Hart and co. have an ample amount of time to get some rest.