‘It Was Catastrophic’: Johnny Knoxville Doesn’t Hold Back About Experiencing Delusions After Bull Injury
This sounds brutal.
For more than two decades, Johnny Knoxville has built a career on absorbing hits most people would run from and performing stunts that make audiences instinctively cover their eyes. Broken bones, concussions and bulls with what feels like a personal vendetta have all been part of the job description. But, as the upcoming Jackass 5 speeds towards its release on the 2026 movie schedule this summer, Knoxville (the franchise's co-creator) is reflecting on one injury that went far beyond physical pain, and his account of the aftermath is genuinely sobering.
Knoxville recently looked back on the brutal bull stunt that left him with a severe concussion and a recovery that stretched on for months. While fans witnessed the chaotic impact on screen in Jackass Forever, what happened behind the scenes was far more unsettling. Explaining just how long it took to bounce back, he said:
Five or six months is already a staggering timeline for someone who has built his brand on bouncing back quickly. But, according to the Fear Factor: House of Fear host, the real damage wasn’t just physical. During his candid interview with Rolling Stone, Knoxville also spoke about experiencing delusions:
That description, “my mind just fell off a cliff,” hits differently coming from someone so synonymous with chaos and fearlessness. Knoxville has always been candid about his 16 concussions over the years, meaning he can’t be hit in the head anymore, marking this particular episode as a breaking point.
Also, the Dukes of Hazzard alum made it clear that the toll wasn’t isolated to him alone. When asked how it affected his family, he admitted the recovery was “hard on anyone around me.” For a man who has built a persona around absorbing punishment, that acknowledgment feels especially vulnerable.
Knoxville explained that during those months, even reassurance didn’t penetrate the fog. Friends and loved ones would insist that his brain was playing tricks on him but, from his perspective, the fear felt completely real. The inability to trust your own thoughts is one of the most unsettling aspects of traumatic brain injury. Thankfully, he eventually sought medical help. He added:
Now 55 and preparing for what he says will be the final Jackass film, Knoxville has spoken more openly about the long-term consequences of his stunt work; he even has documented brain damage. He’s acknowledged that he can’t mess around with bulls anymore. Not because he doesn’t love the chaos, he’s admitted bulls are still his favorite, but because the cost has become too high.
As the final Jackass movie approaches, it’s clear Knoxville understands the risks differently. The way he describes his mind “turning against” him is a reminder to us fans that the craziest stunts can linger even after the cameras stop rolling. Jackass 5 is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.
The rest of the Jackass movies are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
