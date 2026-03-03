Deadliest Catch Co-Star's Death Under Investigation As More Details Come Out

The cast and crew of Deadliest Catch – Discovery’s long-running series about crab fisherman – are mourning one of their own. It was reported this week that Todd Meadows, a deckhand on one of the boats featured in the show, died at the age of 25. Details on the exact circumstances behind Meadows’ death weren’t initially released. Now, however, some new information on the late crabber’s passing has been divulged. Not only that, but an investigation has been launched into the matter.

It was originally reported that Meadows died last week while filming the reality show (which is streamable with an HBO Max subscription). TMZ has now learned that Meadows fell overboard while working on the Aleutian Lady, which is captained by Rick Shelford. Said details come by way of the U.S. Coast Guard, which is currently analyzing the situation. The organization released a formal statement in which it detailed the tragic turn of events that led to the crew member’s death:

On February 25, 2026, at 5:05 PM local Alaska time, Coast Guard watchstanders at the Arctic District command center in Juneau received notification from the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady, reporting that a crew member by the name of Todd Meadows fell overboard approximately 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor. He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately ten minutes later. First aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and the crew transported the deceased to Dutch Harbor.

Meadows’ body was reportedly taken in by the Anchorage Medical Examiner's Office two days after it was recovered, and it was there that an autopsy was performed. As of now, Meadows’ body has been released by the examiner. In the aftermath of the situation, the Coast Guard is emphasizing its intent to look into this fatality:

The Coast Guard is currently investigating this situation. As the nation’s leading marine safety organization, the Coast Guard investigates marine casualties and accidents to uncover their causes and initiate necessary corrective actions.

An additional statement came from Discovery Channel, with a rep saying the brand was “deeply saddened by” Meadows’ passing and that employees’ “hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.” Captain Shelford also responded by sharing a tribute to Meadows on Instagram and confirming that the crew was working on the Bering Sea when he died. Shelford shared photos of Meadows and praised him as both a fisherman and a father. Take a look:

Over the years, Deadliest Catch has emerged as a popular title under the Discovery umbrella and has even spawned spinoffs. Unfortunately, the show has also seen its share of deaths that took place on the job. There have also been several series alums who’ve died due to non-fishing-related circumstances like late star Tony Lara as well as Captain Blake Painter.

Historically, the Discovery+ streamable Deadliest Catch returns for a new season every year, which would theoretically mean the show has been filming for a new batch of episodes to debut sometime amid the 2026 TV schedule. It’s unclear as to whether Meadows’ death or the ongoing investigation will shift production in any way. Also, as mentioned by TMZ, it’s unclear if the cameras were actually rolling when the deckhand fell overboard.