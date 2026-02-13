Hobbs And Shaw 2 May Have Stalled, But I'm All In On How Jason Statham Will Reunite With The Director On Another Movie

Seven years ago, the Fast & Furious franchise delivered its first spinoff in the form of Hobbs & Shaw, which paired Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw together as allies after being adversaries/rivals in Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. Although the movie achieved financial success in the midst of mixed critical reaction, it doesn’t look like Hobbs & Shaw 2 is going to be made. However, I am pleased about the alternate way Statham plans to reunite with director David Leitch.

The actor and filmmaker are set to team up again for a bid-budget action comedy called Jason Statham Stole My Bike. According to Deadline, the movie, which is up for sale in Berlin’s European Film Market, will see Statham “in the role of a lifetime, playing global action superstar Jason Statham.” The budget is reportedly set at a little over $80 million, and filming is set to begin in May. The report also mentions that Jason Statham Stole My Bike is “being conceived as a PG-13 with tongue in cheek,” as indicated by the title, and that it will boast “a number of major action set pieces.”

No further details needed, I’m in! Ok, I would welcome more information, but this sounds like it could be another good showcase of Jason Statham’s comedic skills, which he’s previously shown off not just with Deckard Shaw’s banter with Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious movies, but also in alongside Melissa McCarthy in 2015’s Spy. This tongue in cheek approach combined with Statham playing himself reminds me of Nicolas Cage’s hilarious The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The big difference in this case is that with a title like Jason Statham Stole My Bike, presumably he would be playing an antagonistic role rather than be the main protagonist like Cage was. Or maybe there’s just been a simple misunderstand with the bike in question, and this faux Jason Statham isn’t all that bad a guy. Either way, I’m looking forward to learning who will star with Statham in the movie and hopefully see it in theaters sometime next year.

David Leitch is also a fantastic choice to direct Jason Statham Stole My Bike, and not just because of his established connection with Statham. The man has also directed action-heavy movies like Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and The Fall Guy. I have no doubt he’ll crush the action set pieces in Jason Statham Stole My Bike.

But we don’t have to wait until its release to see new projects from David Leitch and Jason Statham. The former is delivering a heist flick called How to Rob a Bank to the 2026 movies schedule in September. Following the release of Shelter a few weeks ago, the latter will also be seen later this year in Mutiny, and The Beekeeper 2 is additionally set for release in 2027.