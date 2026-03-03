Michael B. Jordan On Why Viola Davis Giving Him His Actor Award (And Going Viral For It) Was So Meaningful

While the 2026 Actor Awards aired on the TV schedule a few days ago, it's worth going back and streaming it with a Netflix subscription just to see the presentation of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. A lot of people thought Timothée Chalamet had it in the bag, but when Viola Davis opened the envelope and excitedly called out Michael B. Jordan’s name, everyone seemed caught off guard. Now, as exciting a win as it was, having Davis there to present the award to Jordan made the win even more memorable for him.

Shortly after the ceremony, Yahoo Entertainment’s TikTok account shared a backstage clip of Jordan reflecting on the win. Standing beside his Sinners co-star Wunmi Mosaku, he spoke candidly about why having Davis hand him the trophy meant so much on a personal level:

It’s incredible. I mean, to have Viola, a champion of the film, but of me, for as long as I’ve known her, and her family. To have her present me with that award really means a lot.

You can hear it in his voice that this wasn’t just about beating the odds or shaking up the awards race. It was about who was sharing the stage with him. Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy-winner Viola Davis' presence alone commands respect. Watching her react in real time to The Wire veteran actor’s name being inside that envelope added emotional weight to what was already a career-defining night.

Adding to all that, Davis' extremely excited reaction has also gone viral across social media. So, now, there's also a wholesome meme circulating that could keep this moment in pop culture's consciousness for quite some time.

And the Fruitvale Station star’s victory didn’t stop there. Later in the ceremony, the Sinners cast, including Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo, and Hailee Steinfeld, also took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. It was a dominant showing for a film that has steadily built awards momentum.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Sinners has been one of the defining films of the past year, and Michael B. Jordan’s Actor Award win only adds to its momentum heading into the Oscars. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the horror epic became both a box office smash and a critical darling. The Black Panther alum pulled double duty in the film, delivering a gripping dual performance as twins Smoke and Stack that anchored the story’s emotional core while navigating its blood-soaked chaos. It’s that layered work that earned him the Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, shaking up what many thought was a race between Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The awards season journey isn’t finished just yet, either. Sinners racked up an eye-popping 16 Oscar nominations, the most ever for a single film, and is still a heavyweight contender in major categories like Best Picture and Best Director for Ryan Coogler.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jordan’s Actor Award victory feels especially satisfying given that he previously came up short at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and Critics’ Choice Awards. Now, all eyes are on the Academy Awards. Whether he and Sinners can convert that momentum into Oscar wins remains to be seen, and if history has taught us anything about how the Academy treats horror, we’re cautiously optimistic at best.

Still, Jordan is firmly in the Best Actor conversation, and his co-stars Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku are also in the mix after earning supporting nominations despite earlier awards-season snubs. With the Oscars set to air on March 15, 2026, Sinners head into Hollywood’s biggest night with serious buzz behind them.

If you missed the phenomenon that was Sinners, you can catch up with it as the new horror movie is streaming for anyone with an HBO Max subscription.