Insider Denies That Sydney Sweeney’s Ex ‘Used Her’ As They Dissolve Their Production Company
Sydney Sweeney is cutting the last tie with her ex-fiancé.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sydney Sweeney is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now. Her last movie, The Housemaid, was a solid hit, and her lingerie brand can’t stay in stock; it’s so popular with fans. Now, another of her business ventures, her production company, is getting ready for a relaunch following a reorganization with the actress’s ex-fiancé.
Does Sydney Sweeney Think Her Ex "Used Her?"
Sydney Sweeney and producer Jonathan Davino began dating in 2018 and founded Fifty-Fifty Films LLC. in 2019. The couple had been engaged to be married, but split in 2025. The production company, which had handled projects like Sweeney’s Immaculate and the rom-com hit Anyone But You, had been tying the pair together still, but that has reportedly ended as TMZ reports the company filed paperwork to dissolve the corporation last December.
How acrimonious the split between Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino was is unclear to outside observers, but there is something of a war of words being thrown around by unnamed sources. TMZ reports that some insiders, who are close to the parties involved, have been claiming that Jonathan has been telling people he “made” Sydney Sweeney, while other sources claim Sweeney believes she was “used” by Davino.
Sydney Sweeney Is Restarting A New Production Company
Yet more sources deny that Davino has been claiming he made Sweeney, or that he used her, and is, in fact, flattered that, while his production company with Sweeney is folding, the actress is starting a new company under the exact same name. So in a way, the company will continue on.
It’s certainly not much of a surprise that the production company is being wrapped up. While some couples that have split romantically have remained in business together, it’s a fairly rare occurrence. If two people are going to go their separate ways, having a business that keeps them together isn’t usually what either party wants.
The fact that the paperwork to dissolve the company was filed and that the company’s fate isn’t going to court, the way Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been fighting over a winery for years, at least indicates the pair were able to reach some sort of amicable agreement regarding the company. Sources claim Sweeney paid Davino for his share of the company in order to reach this point, but that’s not substantiated. If that’s the case, it’s unclear why she didn’t pay him for his share and keep the existing company rather than start a new one.
Whatever the situation, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino are now ready to truly go their separate ways. She appears to be in a relationship with Scooter Braun. Whether the two will go into business together remains to be seen.
