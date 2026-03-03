Ace Ventura Fans Can Buy The Rhino Butt Costume Jim Carrey Wore In When Nature Calls, And I Have So Many Ideas For How To Use It

As news swirls about Jim Carrey, potential body doubles, and his involvement in Sonic The Hedgehog 4, one of the most iconic prop pieces from his movies is going up for auction. We may not be any closer to Ace Ventura 3 happening than we were years ago, but we can now own the rhino disguise from When Nature Calls.

Yes, I'm referring to the surveillance device Ace used to attempt to spy on poachers. Of course, the scene remains iconic to this day thanks to Ace's "emergency exit," in which a family witnesses him escaping from the fake rhinoceros butt. I want to own it, because I have so many ideas for how this could be used.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Rhino Disguise From Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls Is Going Up For Auction, And It's Cheaper Than You Might Think

From Planet Hollywood to the PropstoreAuction.com listings, the rhinoceros disguise from Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls is officially up for auction and is set to end on March 25th. As of writing, there are four bids with the cost currently at $3,250, but the piece is expected to sell between $4,000 to $8,000.

It's cheaper than I would imagine, though one has to factor in the cost of shipping. That could run another few hundred, to even a thousand dollars, depending on the weight of the prop. For those hoping to bid and needing a more concrete number, the website offers estimates of the cost to send it to their location.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Have A Lot Of Ideas For How This Could Be Used

The good news is that it doesn't seem as though this prop will need to be maintained for a future movie. That is, unless Christopher Nolan wants to "reinvent" Ace Ventura, which was one of Jim Carrey's requirements to reprise the role.

More On Jim Carrey 32 Times A Jim Carrey Character Behaved Like An Absolute Sociopath

As such, I think there's a lot of ways one could re-use this rhino prop and work it into their own home in unique and inventive ways. After some brief spitballing with other staff at CinemaBlend, I came up with some ideas:

A doggy door for pets to enter and leave the house.

The entrance/exit to a cat bed or litter box.

An entrance to a child's blanket fort.

You could put the body at the end of a slide.

You could place it vertically and use it as a basketball hoop.

You could put a wood mulcher inside of it with the shredding part directed out of the butt.

You could keep spices in it for cooking and reach into it to grab things.

The possibilities are endless, even if you just want to keep it in your backyard and harass neighbors with it. I know if I bought it, I'd have that thing in my yard and would be emerging out of that anus each and every day. I may even time it so people can come out and watch!

I just hope that, whoever ends up winning this statue ends up doing something hilarious with it. For all the memorable moments Jim Carrey has given the world with his comedy, it would be a shame to see this rhino rot away in someone's garage or in a museum. Even if the Ace Ventura movies haven't aged that well, I think we can all appreciate the feeling and memories of how those two movies made us laugh.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls is currently available to stream for those with a YouTube TV subscription. I'm planning to fire it up at some point today, because unfortunately, my bank won't approve a loan to get this rhino for my apartment.