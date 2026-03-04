If Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Get Married, One Of His Co-Stars Is Down To Officiate

It’s been an interesting awards season for Timothée Chalamet, as a good bit of his Marty Supreme promotion has involved his romance with Kylie Jenner. Ever since Chalamet started bringing up his “partner of three years” in awards speeches, there’s been a lot of talk about the couple’s future — specifically when they might get engaged. If that day comes, they can rest assured they’ll have someone to officiate, because one of the actor’s co-stars is offering to do it herself.

Fran Drescher portrayed Timothée Chalamet’s mother in the not-a-sports-movie Marty Supreme, and it turns out she’d be willing to take on a pretty big role in his life off-screen — if he and Kylie Jenner were to ask. On the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s Actor Awards, The Nanny star told E! News:

If they asked me to, I do officiate gay weddings, so I certainly can branch out and officiate this if they wanted me to.

I love that Fran Drescher would use the power vested in her to unite these two lovebirds in marriage. Realistically, however, the actress doesn’t see that happening. She continued:

I have a feeling they're not going to ask.

As cool as that would be, I’m guessing she’s right. I’m not sure what kind of kaiju is conjured when you combine the “mother-of-the-bridezilla” and “momager” portmanteaus, but I fear Kris Jenner may embody it when it comes to planning her youngest daughter’s wedding. I mean no offense to the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch either, because who wouldn’t want this detail-oriented queen in charge of the biggest, best day of their lives?

Now we just need Timothée Chalamet to propose! When asked straight-up during a Marty Supreme interview if he planned to get married, the actor begrudgingly said he did, and there are some who believe he may have already popped the question.

I’m sure we’ll find out all in good time what the next steps are for Kylie Jenner and the Dune: Part Three actor, but for now he’s most assuredly focused on bringing home that historic Best Actor Oscar in just a couple of weeks. This is Timothée Chalamet’s third Academy Award nomination for acting, following his performances in Call Me By Your Name and A Complete Unknown.

As excited as I am to see who takes home the trophy, I’m equally as pumped about seeing whether or not Kylie Jenner will join him on the red carpet (he’s walked solo at most of this year’s ceremonies) and what gorgeous ensembles the couple will be wearing (I admit, their matching orange outfits have spoiled me for life).

Tune in to see how it all goes down when the 98th Academy Awards air at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15, on ABC and with a Hulu subscription. Only after that can we fully resume figuring out how to get Fran Drescher to marry this beautiful couple.