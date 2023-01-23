Jennifer Connolly Explains Just Why Tom Cruise Deserves An Oscar Nomination For All His Hard Work On Top Gun: Maverick: ‘He’s Extraordinary’

The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards come out tomorrow. And while there are many films and roles that are expected to receive nominations, there are always a few surprises in the mix. It seems likely that fan-favorite Top Gun: Maverick will receive some nominations, including a strong likelihood it could be one of ten movies nominated for Best Picture. But fans wonder if Tom Cruise could also receive a Best Actor nomination. His co-star in the film, Jennifer Connelly, is on board with the idea.

While a Tom Cruise nomination for Best Actor is considered something of a longshot, the man is at least in the conversation. And the people that know firsthand just what Cruise accomplished on the set of Top Gun: Maverick are those supporting such a nomination. Glen Powell has previously said he supports Cruise being nominated, and now Jennifer Connelly has told Variety the same thing, arguing…

He’s extraordinary. He does an amazing job in the movie. He’s extraordinary as a person and fantastic as an actor, and I think that he is just perfect. He embodies that character so beautifully, and I think he absolutely deserves it.

Top Gun: Maverick is that increasingly rare movie which was both a massive commercial success and critically praised. While Maverick is mostly seen as a technical achievement due to the practical action sequences, there are certainly those that think Cruise could sneak in with a nomination for Best Actor.

While there are some nominees that are all but assured to have their names read tomorrow, including Brendan Fraser for The Whale and Austin Butler for Elvis, a lot of pundits think that at least one of the five slots is more or less up for grabs. So Cruise has a shot.

Jennifer Connelly calls out two specific areas where she thinks Tom Cruise’s performance is worthy of Best Actor consideration. On the more traditional dramatic side, she mentions the film’s core relationship, between Cruise’s Maverick and Miles Teller’s Rooster. Beyond that, however, she points out that the film’s flying sequences, because they were all done practically, also required a lot of acting skill. She continues…

I think the relationship he has with Miles’ character is so beautiful and moving. But the work that he did to accomplish those flying sequences, it’s something else.

If Tom Cruise does happen to receive an Oscar nomination tomorrow it will be the fourth of his career. Cruise was previously nominated for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia.