Baz Luhrmann Talks 'Elvis' Success, Austin Butler For The Oscar & More

Director Baz Luhrmann joins us to discuss the success of Elvis at the box office, Austin Butler’s inevitable Oscars run to come, a possible extended cut and more. Stick around through the show for our discussion on Star Wars’ latest offering, Andor starring Diego Luna. Don’t Worry Darling is finally hitting theaters this weekend, and we give our thoughts on the highly anticipated sophomore turn for Olivia Wilde.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:56 - Baz Luhrmann Interview

00:35:41 - Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Club Trailer Reaction

00:47:08 - Golden Globes Return To TV

01:00:15 - Andor Reactions

01:10:06 - This Week In Movies

01:17:00 - Don’t Worry Darling Review

01:24:59 - Our Favorite John Boyega Movies

01:36:132 - Outro

