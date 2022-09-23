Baz Luhrmann Talks 'Elvis' Success, Austin Butler For The Oscar & More
The legendary storyteller Baz Luhrmann joins the show!
Director Baz Luhrmann joins us to discuss the success of Elvis at the box office, Austin Butler’s inevitable Oscars run to come, a possible extended cut and more. Stick around through the show for our discussion on Star Wars’ latest offering, Andor starring Diego Luna. Don’t Worry Darling is finally hitting theaters this weekend, and we give our thoughts on the highly anticipated sophomore turn for Olivia Wilde.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:05:56 - Baz Luhrmann Interview
00:35:41 - Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Club Trailer Reaction
00:47:08 - Golden Globes Return To TV
01:00:15 - Andor Reactions
01:10:06 - This Week In Movies
01:17:00 - Don’t Worry Darling Review
01:24:59 - Our Favorite John Boyega Movies
01:36:132 - Outro
