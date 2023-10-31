Seth Meyers Jokes Jennifer Lawrence Had Poor ‘Taste’ When She Had A Crush On Him During Her Stint As SNL Host

Like much of the general public, celebrities can become overwhelmed when meeting stars they admire. (Even iconic actor Jeff Goldblum has been "deeply starstruck.") Of course, feelings like that can also be present when someone's meeting their celebrity crush. That has happened to Jennifer Lawrence on more than a few occasions, and she has been open about it. Like when the No Hard Feelings cast member hosted Saturday Night Live 10 years ago, she actually had a little crush on then-head writer Seth Meyers. The talk show host recently spoke out about the flattering moment and joked that she had poor "taste" at the time.

What Jennifer Lawrence Said About The Crush

In 2015, JLaw appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and she and the titular host were drinking wine while spilling tea. The Hunger Games actress admitted that when she did SNL amid his stint on the show, she had a “really big crush” on him. She even planned to ask him out and had been hyping herself up all week. The situation ultimately didn't pan out the way she'd hoped, though. While doing a costume fitting, Lawrence told the wardrobe lady about her intent, and the woman broke the news that Meyers was engaged.

The actress, who won the first Oscar she was nominated for, explained during the chat that since so much time had passed since her appearance on Saturday Night Live, she could talk about what happened. And the host definitely had quite a laugh over of it, especially because he’s been married since 2013. The American Hustle alum is definitely not the only one to make a fool out of themselves in such a manner. It's great that she can see the humor in all of it now, and what's even funnier is how the former sketch comedy actor responded.

How Seth Meyers Responded To The Story

Seth Meyers was just recently a guest on The Howard Stern Show, where the crush topic came up. Stern mentioned what the actress shared and wondered how much it enters his mind. While Meyers said it never does, he did stress that he was very flattered:

I should stress I was very flattered and my wife was so happy. She was just like, 'Well, I’m so happy Jennifer Lawrence told you that story. I’m so glad you have that in your back pocket every single day.' The really funny thing is now one, I was engaged, so obviously, I don’t, I would never have a flirt radar up. But I never, I feel like when I worked at SNL, I never had the bandwidth to flirt with anyone, and so many, even when I was single, like so many of the most charming, beautiful, intelligent women came through that show, and I’ve always felt like I was filthy and sweaty, and stressed. I mostly think it reflects poorly on Jennifer Lawrence’s taste.

It’s particularly funny to know what Seth Meyers’ wife thinks of it all and how she seems to be happy about it. Aside from that though, can we all just agree that Meyers is being too hard on himself. I mean, he's a clean cut guy and is incredibly likable. Then again, his self-deprecating sense of humor is also part of his charm, and that may be something that drew the Passengers actress to him. Like him she has a great sense of humor (which is why she should really do more comedies following No Hard Feelings).

One may wonder what could've been had Seth Meyers been available at the time. Maybe they would've ended up together. No one can say, for sure, of course. But what seems more than evident is that both are happy with their respective partners, and I just love that they can joke about all of this now.

You can check out Jennifer Lawrence's Saturday Night Live episode by streaming it with a Peacock subscription. Also, new episodes of the show air at 11:30 p.m. ET as part of the 2023 TV schedule.