It’s no secrets that celebrities can be major superfans, even getting starstruck or seeking out advice from their acting heroes. Though this may be the first time I’ve heard of an actor trolling a celebrity who isn’t the Rock poking fun at friend Kevin Hart . I didn’t expect Off Campus’ Stephen Kalyn to admit he trolled Timothèe Chalamet HARD at the beginning of his career.

The actor’s career has since taken off thanks to his starring role as Dean Di Laurentis in the hockey romance series. Before that he had a recurring role in shows like Gen V and Motorheads, and apparently, he admired Chalamet’s career and reached out to the Dune actor for tips. It reached the point that his "trolling" became a bit. The Elite Daily shares what the actor had to say about his DMing days:

This is, like, kind of embarrassing. I went on Instagram and I DM’d him, and I was like, ‘Hey, man! Just letting you know, I’m new in the business, and if you have any tips or whatever, let a guy know. I really loved your work in Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy.’ He never responded to me.

The actor clearly has no problems being totally open even if it could be embarrassing. Honestly, I respect it. While his former pastime is a little "unhinged," I doubt Chalamet even noticed given he probably gets MANY messages from fans. Though I don’t blame Kalyn for admiring the actor’s confidence or how fast his career seemed to take off. His admiration is clearly being channeled into his many shirtless scenes on Off Campus , which he has shared can be a little “uncomfortable” at times though leaves him feeling ready to conquer the world. Definitely Chalamet-level energy.

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However, his admission had a mix of reactions from fans in the comments. Some understand Kalyn’s admiration, such as kandiboober who shares, “I text him a lot too. Usually, I send him pie recipes and grocery lists.” Others feel like it’s the equivalent of texting a celebrity happy birthday when you know you won’t get a response. Though for a while a lack of response didn’t stop Kalyn from checking in “every month,” as he continues:

It just became a bit at that point. I was like ‘hey, man, you up?’ or ‘hey, what’s up? You gonna respond to that DM?’

The actor doesn’t say how long the "trolling" lasted. However, a few fans feel like he could have kept that information to himself. Although this isn’t the strangest thing a celebrity has done or even the most dedicated. We can’t forget Emma Stone’s wild story about trying to catching a glimpse of a Real Housewife . As far as I know Kalyn has yet to cross paths with Chalamet in person. Though given his career is on the rise there could be a time when they’ll be on the same red carpet and he’ll have a chance to speak to him.

In the meantime, Kalyn is busy filming Season 2 of Off Campus and even doing commercials for Verizon , which is set to premiere in April 2027. So for now, it seems his pastime ‘trolling’ has fallen to the side.

You can catch up on Season 1 and see every shirtless moment with an Amazon Prime subscription . However, Chalamet doesn't make an appearance in the popular series.