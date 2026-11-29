Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping lie ahead.

The 2026 movie schedule entry The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping takes place 25 years before the events of the franchise's OG films with a new cast playing the younger versions of fan-favorite roles. However, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson returned to reprise their iconic roles as Katniss and Peeta respectively. Fans lost their minds when they first heard the news. However, post-release, one fan pointed out an awkward detail they noticed about Lawrence in that memorable scene, which I just can't unsee now.

During the unforgettable ending of Sunrise on the Reaping , narrative moves forward to a post-Mockingjay period. Haymitch (played by the returning Woody Harrelson), Katniss and Peeta are looking at the old reaping square in District 12, feeling at ease knowing that there are no more Hunger Games. While it felt so heartwarming to see these talented actors return to their legendary roles, @jocedurpree took to Threads and mentioned that a key Katniss detail was seemingly incorrect:

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I don’t think I’ve seen anyone mention it, but now I know why Katniss (jlaw) didn’t sit right with me during the epilogue. No, it’s not just the weird wig. Her braid was on the wrong side and I think that messed with the image of Katniss that has been engraved in my brain for year and of course her cheeks were I guess skinnier as well. Like I know it’s supposed to be Katniss older, but you think they’d recognize something as simple as which side Katniss has worn her brain for over a decade now.

While I never originally considered the direction of Katniss’ braid, now I can’t think of anything else. Maybe, while the creative team was making Lawrence’s wig, they simply didn't notice where the braid would lie. Of course, it would've made sense for the District 12 leader to have her braid lie on the right side, given that made it easier to shoot her arrow. However, I suppose someone could also argue that with Katniss no longer fighting in an arena, it may not matter to her what side the braid lies on.

If anything, I was more surprised to see an older Katniss still sporting a braid, as that tended to be her training/fighting hairstyle. I thought she would be wearing the same wig she had at the end of Mockingjay , to be honest. Still, maybe Katniss still hunts, and that’s why she’s still sporting her signature hairstyle.

That aside, fans need to understand that if the Oscar winner’s cheeks look “skinnier” in Sunrise on the Reaping, it just means that Katniss is a lot older in this epilogue. She’s no longer the 17-year-old who volunteered for her sister in the 74th Hunger Games. The Mockingjay is now married to Peeta and a mother to two kids. Her appearance -- and Lawrence's as well -- signify the passage of time. And, ironically enough, JLaw has also gotten married and had two kids since she last played Everdeen.

Still, thanks to this user's comment, I’m probably going to be looking at Katniss’ braid whenever I revisit this Hunger Games flick. I remain amazed by the little details fans notice. Ultimately, though, Katniss’ hair doesn't stop me from loving to see her and Peeta with Haymitch in the franchise's present-day timeline.

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