John Wick, Fast And Furious And Tons Of Other Action Movies Are On Sale, Plus Other Friday Deals
By Cody Beck published
Fight scenes, explosions, and ridiculous stunts are some of the best spectacles to witness on the big screen. Action movies simply hit audiences differently. Luckily for us, Microsoft is currently running a huge sale on Action movies. They have indie hits like Guns Akimbo and One Night In Bangkok, classics like Scarface and Escape From New York, as well as rental options and tons of bundles from your favorite actors and action-packed franchises.
The Unstoppable Action Sale includes prices as low as $7.99 and runs until March 28th. You can find some of our favorite bundles below, or check out the whole list of Action titles on Microsoft. They are also running a deal with Xbox that offers customers the Hati Wolf Mount DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla when you buy any movie from the sale list. The Hati Wolf Mount DLC is typically available in the game for 800 Helix credits, but for a limited time, you can snag one for free with any purchase from the Microsoft Unstoppable Action Sale.
Microsoft's Unstoppable Action Movies
John Wick
Also available:
- John Wick:
$12.99$5.99
- John Wick: Chapter 2:
$12.99$5.99
- John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum:
$19.99$4.99
The Fast And The Furious
Fast & Furious 1 - 4 Collection:
$52.96 $17.99 on Microsoft
Also available:
- Fast & Furious: from $3.99
- 2 Fast 2 Furious: from $3.99
- The Fast and the Furious: from $3.99
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift:
$14.99$5.99
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw:
$14.99$7.99
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Double Feature:
$25.99 $14.99 on Microsoft
Also available:
- Jack Reacher: from $2.99
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back: from $2.99
Rambo
Rambo: The Complete 5-Film Collection:
$30.95 $24.99 on Microsoft
Also available:
- Rambo: First Blood:
$9.99$4.99
- Rambo: First Blood Part 2:
$9.99$4.99
- Rambo 3:
$9.99$4.99
- Rambo:
$9.99$4.99
- Rambo: Last Blood:
$14.99$5.99
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Collection:
$95.94 $39.99 on Microsoft
Also available:
- Mission: Impossible: from $2.99
- Mission: Impossible II: from $2.99
- Mission: Impossible III: from $2.99
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol: from $2.99
- Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation: from $2.99
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout: from $2.99
Indiana Jones
Indiana Jones 4 Movie Collection:
$75.96 $39.99 on Microsoft
Also available:
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark: from $2.99
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom: from $2.99
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: from $2.99
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull: from $2.99
Jason Bourne
The Bourne Ultimate Collection:
$39.99 $19.99 on Microsoft
Also available:
- The Bourne Identity: from $3.99
- The Bourne Supremacy: from $3.99
- The Bourne Ultimatum: from $3.99
- The Bourne Legacy: from $3.99
- Jason Bourne:
$14.99$5.99
Transformers
Transformers 5 Movie Collection:
$74.95 $34.99 on Microsoft
Also available:
- Transformers: from $2.99
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen: from $2.99
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon: from $2.99
- Transformers: Age of Extinction: from $2.99
- Transformers: The Last Knight: from $2.99
- Bumblebee:
$15.99$9.99
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop Trilogy:
$34.99 $17.99 on Microsoft
Also available:
- Beverly Hills Cop: from $2.99
- Beverly Hills Cop II: from $2.99
- Beverly Hills Cop III: from $2.99
Escape Plan
Escape Plan Triple Feature:
$14.99 $8.99 on Microsoft
Also available:
- Escape Plan:
$7.99$3.99
- Escape Plan 2: Hades:
$7.99$3.99
- Escape Plan: The Extractors:
$7.99$3.99
Jason Statham Action Movies
Jason Statham Collection:
$46.94 $14.99 on Microsoft
Also available:
- Crank:
$9.99$3.99
- War: from $3.99
- The Bank Job: from $3.99
- Chaos: from $3.99
- Safe: from $3.99
- Redemption: from $5.99
Liam Neeson Action Movies
Liam Neeson 3-Pack Bundle:
$37.97 $12.99 on Microsoft
Also available:
- The Grey: from $3.99
- A Walk Among The Tombstones: from $3.99
- Non-Stop: from $3.99
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Action Movies
Dwayne Johnson Action 3-Pack:
$44.97 $12.99 on Microsoft
Also available:
- The Scorpion King: from $3.99
- The Rundown: from $3.99
- Doom: from $3.99
More Action Movie and Television Deals
Top Gun (4k UHD + Blu-ray + Digital / Steelbook):
$31.99 $18.49 on Amazon
The Wire: The Complete Series:
$119.99 $82.24 on Amazon
Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.
