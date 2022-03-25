John Wick, Fast And Furious And Tons Of Other Action Movies Are On Sale, Plus Other Friday Deals

Fight scenes, explosions, and ridiculous stunts are some of the best spectacles to witness on the big screen. Action movies simply hit audiences differently. Luckily for us, Microsoft is currently running a huge sale on Action movies. They have indie hits like Guns Akimbo and One Night In Bangkok, classics like Scarface and Escape From New York, as well as rental options and tons of bundles from your favorite actors and action-packed franchises.

The Unstoppable Action Sale includes prices as low as $7.99 and runs until March 28th. You can find some of our favorite bundles below, or check out the whole list of Action titles on Microsoft. They are also running a deal with Xbox that offers customers the Hati Wolf Mount DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla when you buy any movie from the sale list. The Hati Wolf Mount DLC is typically available in the game for 800 Helix credits, but for a limited time, you can snag one for free with any purchase from the Microsoft Unstoppable Action Sale.

Microsoft's Unstoppable Action Movies

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

John Wick

Also available:

(Image credit: Universal)

The Fast And The Furious

Also available:

(Image credit: Paramount)

Jack Reacher

Also available:

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Rambo

Also available:

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible

Also available:

(Image credit: Disney)

Indiana Jones

Also available:

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark: from $2.99

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom: from $2.99

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: from $2.99

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull: from $2.99

(Image credit: Universal)

Jason Bourne

Also available:

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Transformers

Also available:

(Image credit: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor)

Beverly Hills Cop

Also available:

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Escape Plan

Also available:

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Jason Statham Action Movies

Also available:

(Image credit: Open Road Films)

Liam Neeson Action Movies

Also available:

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Action Movies

Also available:

