John Wick, Fast And Furious And Tons Of Other Action Movies Are On Sale, Plus Other Friday Deals

By published

Get the Hati Wolf Mount DLC for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla with any action-packed purchase from Microsoft
(Image credit: Xbox)

Fight scenes, explosions, and ridiculous stunts are some of the best spectacles to witness on the big screen. Action movies simply hit audiences differently. Luckily for us, Microsoft is currently running a huge sale on Action movies. They have indie hits like Guns Akimbo and One Night In Bangkok, classics like Scarface and Escape From New York, as well as rental options and tons of bundles from your favorite actors and action-packed franchises. 

The Unstoppable Action Sale includes prices as low as $7.99 and runs until March 28th. You can find some of our favorite bundles below, or check out the whole list of Action titles on Microsoft. They are also running a deal with Xbox that offers customers the Hati Wolf Mount DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla when you buy any movie from the sale list. The Hati Wolf Mount DLC is typically available in the game for 800 Helix credits, but for a limited time, you can snag one for free with any purchase from the Microsoft Unstoppable Action Sale.

Get the Hati Wolf Mount DLC for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla with any action-packed purchase.

Get the Hati Wolf Mount DLC for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla with any action-packed purchase.

View Deal

Microsoft's Unstoppable Action Movies

Keanu Reeves as John Wick with guns pointed at him

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

John Wick

John Wick Triple Feature + Bonus Content: $27.99

John Wick Triple Feature + Bonus Content: $27.99 $23.99 on Microsoft

Also available:

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious 7

(Image credit: Universal)

The Fast And The Furious

Fast &amp; Furious 1 - 4 Collection:

Fast & Furious 1 - 4 Collection: $52.96 $17.99 on Microsoft

View Deal

Also available:

Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher

(Image credit: Paramount)

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Double Feature: $25.99

Jack Reacher: Double Feature: $25.99 $14.99 on Microsoft

View Deal

Also available:

Sylvester Stallone in Rambo

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Rambo

Rambo: The Complete 5-Film Collection: $30.95

Rambo: The Complete 5-Film Collection: $30.95 $24.99 on Microsoft

View Deal

Also available:

Mission: Impossible - Fallout cast

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Collection: $95.94

Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Collection: $95.94 $39.99 on Microsoft

View Deal

Also available:

Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark

(Image credit: Disney)

Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones 4 Movie Collection: $75.96

Indiana Jones 4 Movie Collection: $75.96 $39.99 on Microsoft

View Deal

Also available:

  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark: from $2.99
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom: from $2.99
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: from $2.99
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull: from $2.99

Matt Damon as Jason Bourne in The Bourne Ultimatum

(Image credit: Universal)

Jason Bourne

The Bourne Ultimate Collection: $39.99

The Bourne Ultimate Collection: $39.99 $19.99 on Microsoft

View Deal

Also available:

Optimus Prime posed for battle in Transformers: Dark of the Moon

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Transformers

Transformers 5 Movie Collection: $74.95

Transformers 5 Movie Collection: $74.95 $34.99 on Microsoft


View Deal

Also available:

Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop

(Image credit: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor)

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop Trilogy: $34.99

Beverly Hills Cop Trilogy: $34.99 $17.99 on Microsoft

View Deal

Also available:

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Escape Plan

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Escape Plan

Escape Plan Triple Feature: $14.99

Escape Plan Triple Feature: $14.99 $8.99 on Microsoft


View Deal

Also available:

Jason Statham in Crank

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Jason Statham Action Movies

Jason Statham Collection: $46.94

Jason Statham Collection: $46.94 $14.99 on Microsoft

View Deal

Also available:

Liam Neeson in The Grey

(Image credit: Open Road Films)

Liam Neeson Action Movies

Liam Neeson 3-Pack Bundle: $37.97

Liam Neeson 3-Pack Bundle: $37.97 $12.99 on Microsoft

View Deal

Also available:

Dwayne Johnson in Doom

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Action Movies

Dwayne Johnson Action 3-Pack: $44.97

Dwayne Johnson Action 3-Pack: $44.97 $12.99 on Microsoft

View Deal

Also available:

More Action Movie and Television Deals

Top Gun (4k UHD + Blu-ray + Digital / Steelbook): $31.99

Top Gun (4k UHD + Blu-ray + Digital / Steelbook): $31.99 $18.49 on Amazon

View Deal
The Wire: The Complete Series: $119.99

The Wire: The Complete Series: $119.99 $82.24 on Amazon

View Deal
$39.98

$39.98 $23.21 on Amazon

View Deal
Cody Beck
Cody Beck

Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.