Fans Are All Over Watching Denzel Washington In The US, But I Was Pleased To See An Underrated Action Movie Has Blown Up On Amazon’s Top 10 List
A weird month between old releases, new releases, and the Pope dying.
Last month, Amazon added the very-much not underrated Gladiator II to its premium video service, and in the United States fans have been all over watching Denzel Washington’s performance (which should have been nominated for an Academy Award in my opinion). Meanwhile, following the death of Pope Francis, audiences both domestically and globally have been giving Conclave another chance. However, I’ve been most happy to see a new 2025 movie release creeping up the charts.
G20, like Gladiator and Conclave, has a stacked cast headlined by Viola Davis but also featuring The Boys’ Antony Starr, and black-ish's Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin. I would never sit here and tell you the project is about to be the next Die Hard, but I definitely enjoyed the Cape Town setting and the premise, which sees Davis as a female President of the United States dealing with her unruly daughter. CinemaBlend's own Philip Sledge called it a "wild throwback," and I totally get it.
She and her husband decide to bring their kid to a Summit (the G20 Summit) where global leaders are accused of corruption and shenanigans ensue. Sound fun? A lot of people worldwide think so, as G20 is the Number 1 movie globally on Amazon right now.
US Audiences Are Into Something A Little Different Than Global Audiences
Intriguingly, in the US it hasn’t caught on quite as much, as Gladiator II took over the top slot on April 24th, per tracking outlets like FlixPatrol. Intriguingly, Amazon Prime also added a second big Denzel Washington movie this month, the also-underrated 2 Guns with Mark Wahlberg. Unlike G20, 2 Guns is not brand spanking new, having originally released back in 2013 to pretty solid reviews. It’s more in the buddy-cop action drama though, if that’s your cup of tea.
2 Guns debuted on in April 2025 on the streaming service and had a quick run on the Top 10 list before falling off.
Meanwhile, Amazon Prime originals have a tendency to hang out on the Top 10 list for quite some time, as we saw something similar happen with Red One and more. Intriguingly, unlike other streamers, Amazon has committed to the theatrical experience and is going to be putting a slew of their slate into theaters before it heads to the streaming services much later on. Amazon’s 2025 CinemaCon panel was the first time a streamer has shown up to the event and hopefully more movies in the mid-tier, like G20, will get the red carpet rollout in the future.
For now though, ranking on the Top 10 list isn’t too shabby.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Nikki Glaser Knows She Has A 'Reputation For Being Mean,' But Used Timothée Chalamet And Benny Blanco To Explain Why That's Not The Case
Katee Sackhoff Says She Once Watched A Longmire Actor Get Fired During Lunch