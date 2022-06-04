Jon M. Chu Reflects On Gold House, Support From Henry Golding And The Success Of Crazy Rich Asians
Crazy Rich Asians remains a huge moment.
When Crazy Rich Asians became a box office hit in the summer of 2018, it not only showed that romantic comedies could be viable in theaters again, it marked a major moment for Asian talent in major movies. Since then, successful movies such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Everything Everywhere All At Once have proved again that Jon M. Chu’s movie has contributed to a Hollywood movement where more authentic Asian stories than ever are getting the spotlight. The director reflected on Crazy Rich Asians as this exciting trend continues.
Jon M. Chu spoke exclusively with CinemaBlend’s own Law Sharma about Asian representation within film; he recalled the role Gold House, a nonprofit collective of Asian and Pacific Islanders, had in supporting Crazy Rich Asians. In his words:
Ahead of Crazy Rich Asians making A-list stars out of actors like Henry Golding, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan, Chu remembered not knowing how massive the film would be. He met with members in Gold House about supporting the film within their community. Chu continued:
In recent years, there’s certainly been an uptick of Asian talent in major films and behind the scenes, which includes Pixar’s Turning Red and Netflix’s romantic comedies The Half Of It and the All The Boys trilogy. Chu is one of the few major Asian directors, who had made Step Up and the Now You See Me movies ahead of deciding to adapt Crazy Rich Asians. While speaking to CinemaBlend (also in the video above), the filmmaker also said this about his journey into becoming so successful himself:
Last summer, Jon M. Chu released In The Heights, which highlighted the Latin community, and coming up, he has numerous projects in the works, including the two Wicked movies starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. During the interview, Chu spoke about what’s going on with those movies, and we’re already pumped.
Chu has also long been attached to the Crazy Rich Asians sequels, but he and the cast have been so busy with other opportunities it seems there hasn’t been the time to rush into it. It was recently announced that a spinoff centering on Gemma Chan and Harry Shum Jr’s characters is coming.
