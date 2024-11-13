Josh Brolin Recalls Note He Received From Steven Spielberg While Trying To Develop His Goonies Character: ‘He Was Right’

Few movies have had the cultural impact of The Goonies, one of the best '80s movies that’s still beloved today. While it may not have been entirely kid-appropriate , this adventure classic helped launch the careers of its young cast, including Josh Brolin, whose first big-screen role as Brandon Walsh kicked off what would become an impressive list of film credits . Like many young actors eager to make a mark, the Avengers: Endgame actor was determined to dive deep into his character’s psyche—even if it meant taking things a bit too far. In fact, the Thanos actor shared a hilarious story about how Steven Spielberg, who served as executive producer on the film, gave him some blunt advice that put his early method acting in perspective.

In an interview with People , Brolin revealed he was fully committed to creating a backstory for his character Brandon, the older and well-intentioned, but protective brother of Sean Astin’s Mikey. Apparently the Hail, Caesar! star took the "protective" part a bit too literally, diving deep into metaphors and symbolism to shape Brandon’s motivations. He approached Spielberg with an elaborate interpretation of his character’s emotional state, but Spielberg’s response quickly reminded him that sometimes, simplicity is best. According to Brolin:

I think [my character] Brandon is freaking out, and the tunnels represent the inside of his mother’s womb, and he’s trying to cut that umbilical cord. … He looked at me, and he goes, 'Yeah, just act. Just say what’s on the page.' He wasn’t being an a--hole, he was right.

Looking back, the Deadpool 2 actor acknowledged Spielberg’s advice was spot-on. Sometimes, especially for new actors, simplicity is vital, and Spielberg’s words became a grounding reminder for Brolin early in his career. Rather than overthinking Brandon’s motivations, the Jaws director encouraged him to trust the script and bring authenticity to his performance, a valuable lesson he’s carried throughout his acting journey.

Now 56, the Inherent Vice star calls The Goonies one of the most formative experiences of his life. While The Goonies cast has gone on to do great things, at the time, Brolin was going through a tough period —he had been kicked out of his home and was living with his father, determined to figure out his life. He recalls enduring hundreds of auditions where he was often told he wasn’t cut out for acting. Yet despite the rejections, he found himself fueled by the challenge, and landing The Goonies was the break that set his career into motion.

In his forthcoming memoir From Under the Truck , Brolin delves into his life both on and off screen, sharing stories of his journey from The Goonies to his breakout role in No Country for Old Men, along with reflections on fatherhood, addiction and personal struggles. The book promises fans a raw and intimate look at the actor’s life, shedding light on the highs and lows of a career that’s spanned nearly four decades.

As Brolin revisits his early days in The Goonies, it’s clear that Spielberg’s simple, yet powerful advice made a lasting impact on him. Sometimes, just staying true to the character and trusting the script is all it takes to bring a role to life. Most recently, Josh Brolin starred in the action movie Brothers alongside Peter Dinklage, which is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription .