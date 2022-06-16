Jurassic World Dominion Ending: How The Movie Concludes The Jurassic Era

Warning: dino-sized spoilers are in play, as we’re about to discuss Jurassic World Dominion’s ending.

Jurassic World Dominion has been touted as the upcoming movie to “conclude the Jurassic era.” While this doesn’t mean the series is dead, there’s a certain level of finality that is included in the ending to director/co-writer Colin Trevorrow and co-writer Emily Carmichael’s big blockbuster. After all was said and done, dinosaurs and humanity have a very specific relationship that could take us into the next phase of Jurassic World successors.

If you haven’t seen Jurassic World Dominion yet, you’re going to want to wander into another paddock at CinemaBlend. Should you want to know more about the movie without spoiling it, our own Eric Eisenberg’s review of Dominion has provided his take on the film. Otherwise, should you be ready to dive into the end of this Jurassic World, it’s time to talk about what happened to the latest iteration of John Hammond’s dream.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

What Happens To The Dinosaurs At The End Of Jurassic World Dominion?

Herded at the Biosyn sanctuary/laboratory hidden in Italy’s Dolomite mountains, it looked like another mass extinction could have taken place in Jurassic World Dominion. However, just like at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom , life found a way to protect these noble beasts. That includes fan favorite, and symbol of Jurassic pride, Roberta the T-Rex.

While almost all of the important Jurassic humans escaped in a helicopter, the dinosaurs were left in what looked like a life ending inferno. Just as a hurricane helped release the citizens of Jurassic Park, another massive rainstorm put out those raging fires. After which, further hearings were held with testimony from Drs. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

The ultimate ruling was that the former Biosyn site is now deemed a protected sanctuary. Jurassic World Dominion delivered an ending that fans could truly love, as various species are depicted as coexisting with wildlife throughout all sorts of environments. Life has truly found a way.

(Image credit: Universal)

Did Any Important Jurassic Characters Die?

Going into Jurassic World’s latest sequel, a lot of fans were worried that two big legacy characters were going to die: Roberta the Tyrannosaurus Rex and Dr. Ian Malcolm. Thankfully, neither of those classic figures were snuffed out, though Roberta almost saw herself become extinct after a harsh fight with the Giganotosaurus.

Which leads us to the one major death that always seemed to be fated: Biosyn CEO/ former corporate spy against John Hammond, Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott). Cursed by the very Barbasol can he paid Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) to smuggle off of Isla Nublar in Jurassic Park, the man that almost wiped out the world with a bespoke plague of locusts got his in the end. Fittingly, it was a trio of Dilophosauruses that did the job, giving us what could be Jurassic World Dominion’s finest kill.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

How Jurassic World: Dominion Leaves Its Legacy Cast

Two halves of history collide in Jurassic World Dominion, with cast members from both sides being left in very specific places at the end of the adventure. On the legacy end of Jurassic Park characters, some long awaited outcomes were delivered. Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler finally became a romantic pair again, after splitting at some point before the still canonized The Lost World: Jurassic Park .

Meanwhile, Dr. Ian Malcolm gets to have the one thing he wanted most in the world: he‘s righter than he ever has been. With the exposure of BioSyn’s truly evil plot, his partnership with Ramsay Cole (Mamoudou Athie) blew the lid off of the locust plot that threatened the earth’s ecosystem. Using the research of the late Dr. Charlotte Lockwood, Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong) killed the pesky, Biosyn created beasts, redeeming himself in the process.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Fates Of The Jurassic World Trilogy’s Characters

The newer kids from the Jurassic World cast found themselves some happy endings at the end of Dominion as well. After being kidnapped by Biosyn to solve the riddle of the locust, Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) is reunited with her adopted parents Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). As it turns out, her DNA held the key to correcting and disposing of the planet-killing locusts, thanks to her mother inoculating her with a DNA correcting virus.

Jurassic World Dominion even gave its new maverick pilot Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) a happy ending, which is rightfully so because she’s the breakout star of the entire trilogy. Regaling a redhead with the story of her trials during the adventure we’ve just witnessed, Kayla may have made a connection before moving on to her next career. Oh, and as for Blue and Beta, mother and child were reunited and are living happily ever after in the woods that they’ve roamed in the gap between Fallen Kingdom and Dominion.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

What Could Be Next For The Jurassic Universe?

Story-wise, the main characters from the trilogy that Jurassic World Dominion concludes could be left in peace. Owen and Claire can continue to live in obscurity, with Maisie being allowed to have more of a public life. Meanwhile, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm can stay as far away from the dinosaurs roaming the world as they want.

If there’s a character that could, and would spearhead the way for the Jurassic franchise future, it could, and should, be Kayla Watts . Both Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael seem to agree that she’s the most interesting character to hang those hopes on, with both a mainline entry or a spinoff with Daniella Pineda’s Dr. Zia Rodriguez being suggested. You could even bring in Dr. Ellie Sattler, as her work with environmental issues could still tie into dinosaur action in the field.

It’s quite possible that Dr. Sattler’s prophecy in Jurassic Park has come true, and women have inherited the franchise. Though it should also be noted that Ramsay Cole, as well as Franklin Webb (Justice Smith), Barry Sembène (Omar Sy), or anyone else enlisted in the CIA’s Dangerous Species Division could return.