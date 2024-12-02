Kate Winslet Recalls The ‘Horrific’ Way The Media Discussed Her Weight Amid Titanic Fame And Reveals What Happened When She Confronted Her Critics
The actress didn't hold back.
Kate Winslet’s movies have earned her significant acclaim over the years, but one that truly continues to truly permeate pop culture about the others is Titanic. James Cameron’s romantic epic not only broke the box office and earned Oscars – it also made Winslet a bonafide movie star. However, that level of notoriety also came with its share of downsides, including the fact that the star’s weight became a topic of public discussion. Winslet recently recalled the “horrific” way her figure was discussed and how she confronted those critics.
The Academy Award-winning actress was 22 when she played the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater in the acclaimed Titanic, and she just discussed the film while chatting with 60 Minutes. After acknowledging the infamous door debate (again), the Finding Neverland alum addressed the scrutiny she faced during that time in her life. The segment (which is on YouTube) featured a throwback clip of fashion commentators critiquing the British star’s body during a red carpet event. When reflecting on that time in her life, the Reader star didn’t mince words:
Over the years, Kate Winslet has been quite candid about having been “bullied” over her body when she was younger. She previously said that her Titanic fame “was not much fun” due to the copious amount of eyes that were on her at the time. With that, the star felt that she needed to “stand up” for herself. And, as Winslet explained to 60 Minutes, she ultimately did, in scenario that she now refers to as a “great moment”:
The Mare of Easttown star became visibly emotional as she recounted her experiences with body shaming, and one can certainly understand why. Many people likely know what it’s like to be judged by their appearance, but that’s amplified when you’re a public figure. With that, a star can be left vulnerable to criticism from an array of people. It’s certainly sad that the Steve Jobs star had to endure such criticism, but she now seems to have more than enough confidence and can block out the haters.
Also, earlier in 2024, Kate Winslet discussed past eating habits and how she tried to remain thin. It seems like she doesn’t feel quite as constrained these days. Winslet also just learned about Ozempic, the anti-diabetic drug that some stars have reportedly used for weight loss. In Winslet’s estimation, it sounded “terrible,” and she jokingly said, “Let’s eat some more things! Needless to say, the fan-favorite actress has come a long way since she starred in Titanic.
You can check out the A-lister’s latest performance, which comes by way of the film Lee, which is now available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video. And, of course, you can check out Titanic as well by streaming it on Pluto or with the use of a Paramount+ subscription.
