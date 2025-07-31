Critics Have Seen The Bad Guys 2, And They’re Mixed On Whether Or Not It’s Better Than The Original
Which Bad Guys movie is superior?
Animated blockbusters are a tried and true genre, one that moviegoers can bring the whole family to. And aside from Disney animated features, other studios are bringing their own titles, such as Universal's burgeoning The Bad Guys franchise. Critics have seen the Sam Rockwell sequel, and their split about which of the movies is the superior installment. Let's break it all down.
CinemaBlend's The Bad Guys review was mixed, but the 2022 animated movie was a success. The Bad Guys crushed at the box office, and a sequel was quickly greenlit. And now we know what journalists who got early screenings thought of the follow-up. Variety's Owen Gleiberman praised the sequel's action sequences, writing:
Funny enough, The Bad Guys 2's marketing referenced Tom Cruise and his impending space movie while promoting the animated sequel. But how does the new movie compare to the original (which was a big hit in the midst of the pandemic)?
The Associated Press' Mark Kennedy seems to think that the second film failed to hit the same beats as its predecessor. What's more, he even pokes fun at some of the dialogue from the sequel. He wrote:
On the other side of the coin, MovieWeb's Julian Roman actually thinks The Bad Guys 2 "surpasses" the original movie. He praised the movie's plot and the way it utilizes the Bad Guys cast, and how each of the characters was served. He also wrote about the visuals of the follow-up, saying:
It certainly seems like there are some thrilling action sequences in the sequel, which are visually pulled off by the animation teams. Although its story is getting criticism from some folks online.
For instance, The Seattle Times' review by Hayden Mears said the sequel was not as fun as the OG. He wrote about why the two movies feel so different from each other, offering:
The discrepancy between The Bad Guys 2's visuals and script is also at the center of the response from Roger Ebert's Christy Lemire. She took shots at the franchise as a whole, saying:
Ouch. Clearly, critics have mixed feelings about The Bad Guys 2, so it should be interesting to see how moviegoing audiences react when it arrives on August 1st. We've seen some projects feature a juxtaposition between audience ratings and critical response, so we'll have to see if this happens with Pierre Perifel's animated sequel.
The Bad Guys 2 hits theaters on August 1st as part of the 2025 movie schedule. And yes, a third movie is already being planned.
