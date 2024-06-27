'It Was Not Much Fun': Kate Winslet Gets Real About The Whirlwind Of Post-Titanic Fame And What That Was Actually Like For Her

There are few movies in modern memory that have had the impact of James Cameron's Titanic. It was a sensation upon its release in 1997, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time in the process. That success made megastars out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who played lovers Jack and Rose respectively. Kate Winslet got real about the whirlwind of post-Titanic fame, and what that was actually like for her, being quoted saying "it was not much fun."

While some wondered how historically accurate Titanic was, most audiences became instantly enamored with its pair of star-crossed lovers. Kate Winslet was just 22 years-old when she starred in the blockbuster, and became a household name in the process. While speaking with Today, she explained how strange it was having that sudden notoriety. In her words:

Actually in its most acute phase of Titanic-ness, it was really not much fun. Because I didn't have kind of an infrastructure, I guess, that went hand in hand with being a famous person. Also, when you are given opportunities like that when you are young, and you're a girl, you just shut up and be grateful. There's a lot of thank you, thank you so much.

Sounds like a strange place to be in. Titanic was the most expensive movie ever made, and had multiple successful runs in theaters. The movie also put Winslet in a strange position, despite her gratitude for the opportunity. Fame is really a tricky thing.

Kate Winslet has been open about the struggles of post-Titanic fame. This includes body shamers attacking Winslet's weight in the beloved drama film. In that same interview, she addressed that chatter, and maintaining her sense of self as outsiders attacked her appearance. As she put it:

So I felt like I sort of had to stand up for myself. Do people really think I'm fat? Like I'm not fat. I'm just a healthy, normal person. That's who I am. But being scrutinized for it. Having to almost explain myself or my shape was just wrong. I could just sort of take a step back and at least recognize, 'OK I'm famous. But I don't feel like I want to be famous.' Also, 'I'm not good enough. I've got to learn stuff. I've got to experience the kind of anxiety of this role and that role and learn from it and grow.

In the end, Winslet was able to grapple with being a celebrity, and didn't let any naysayers negatively affect her career. She's gone on to appear in countless iconic projects, both on the small and silver screens. This includes her universally acclaimed performance in Mare of Easttown.

Titanic continues to be a quotable part of pop culture to this day.