'It Was Not Much Fun': Kate Winslet Gets Real About The Whirlwind Of Post-Titanic Fame And What That Was Actually Like For Her
Titanic was a huge hit, but Kate Winslet's new fame was challenging.
There are few movies in modern memory that have had the impact of James Cameron's Titanic. It was a sensation upon its release in 1997, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time in the process. That success made megastars out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who played lovers Jack and Rose respectively. Kate Winslet got real about the whirlwind of post-Titanic fame, and what that was actually like for her, being quoted saying "it was not much fun."
While some wondered how historically accurate Titanic was, most audiences became instantly enamored with its pair of star-crossed lovers. Kate Winslet was just 22 years-old when she starred in the blockbuster, and became a household name in the process. While speaking with Today, she explained how strange it was having that sudden notoriety. In her words:
Sounds like a strange place to be in. Titanic was the most expensive movie ever made, and had multiple successful runs in theaters. The movie (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) also put Winslet in a strange position, despite her gratitude for the opportunity. Fame is really a tricky thing.
Kate Winslet has been open about the struggles of post-Titanic fame. This includes body shamers attacking Winslet's weight in the beloved drama film. In that same interview, she addressed that chatter, and maintaining her sense of self as outsiders attacked her appearance. As she put it:
In the end, Winslet was able to grapple with being a celebrity, and didn't let any naysayers negatively affect her career. She's gone on to appear in countless iconic projects, both on the small and silver screens. This includes her universally acclaimed performance in Mare of Easttown (which is streaming with a Max subscription).
Titanic continues to be a quotable part of pop culture to this day. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.