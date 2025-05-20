‘That Was Quite A Clarifying Moment’: Kate Winslet’s Daughter Mia Threapleton Reveals How Her Mother Helped Her Decide Whether To Join Social Media

Up-and-coming actress Mia Threapleton is on the brink of making a name for herself in entertainment. After working with her famous mom, Kate Winslet, in the anthology series I Am… and starring in the period drama series The Buccaneers (which is streaming with your Apple TV+ subscription ), she’ll be making her big screen debut in Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme. But after debating on whether or not to have a social media presence, Threapleton reveals how her mother helped her decide.

Mia Threapleton told The Times that the best acting advice she received from her mom was to “read the damn script” many times. However, there was another piece of advice the Lee star gave her. These days, being famous involves having a big social media presence. But even at 14, Threapleton was debating about joining Instagram when all of her friends joined. Fortunately, she has a smart mother who advised her to create a pros and cons list of being an Instagram user to help her decide:

The cons completely outweighed the pros for me. That was quite a clarifying moment. Since then, the more time I spend in this world the more I’m really happy that I don’t have it.

It would be easy to say that Mia Threapleton wants to follow her mother’s path into acting when in reality, she’s following her own. The London native has wanted to act since she was a kid playing dress-up games with her brother. Then at 15, Threapleton signed herself up for online casting sites to put herself out there, and that paved the way to where we find her now, sans social media.

I can understand where Mia Threapleton is coming from. Social media can lead to a lot of pointless backlash coming from haters. Zoë Kravitz expressed hurt after receiving online negativity following her Met Gala appearance in a sheer dress. Like the Blink Twice director said, social media users clearly don’t see celebrities as real people with no understanding that words can hurt.

Selena Gomez quit social media in 2023 in fear of seeing judgmental feedback about her then-recent breakup. Scarlett Johansson also quit that year after three days on Instagram , feeling it was a waste of time as well as habit-forming. Social media can be fun to use, but not a necessity to feel human connections.

I’d like to believe Kate Winslet fully respected her daughter’s social media decision. After all, the British actress has been a survivor of bullying in the past, which is something social media users go through now. She unfortunately experienced body shaming after her Titanic success , and she moved her family to New York in 2011 to escape press negativity while raising her kids. Luckily, Mia Threapleton said she was fortunate enough not to go through that kind of bullying in her career as of yet:

I do feel like it’s different now. Personally, I’ve not had to deal with that sort of difficult situation in my professional life.

I’m glad that the haters have stayed away from Mia Threapleton. As I’m sure she’ll receive early success for her role as Sister Liesel in the 2025 movie release The Phoenician Scheme, it would be refreshing for her to see her talent recognized without undue scrutiny to follow, like what her mother went through.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clearly when Mia Threapleton followed Kate Winslet’s advice to see if the cons outweigh the pros, the talented performer saw that social media wasn’t for her. She’s very lucky to have a grounded role model like her mother to show her the ropes of tackling stardom and life in general. Make sure to see Threapleton’s performance in The Phoenician Scheme in theaters on May 30th.