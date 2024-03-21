Kate Winslet Used To Struggle With Eating To Stay Thin In Hollywood. Years Later, She Just Found Out What Ozempic Is
The Regime star has been candid about how body-shaming has affected her over the decades.
With seven Oscar nods—and one win—as well as countless BAFTAs, Golden Globes, Emmys and even a Grammy, Kate Winslet has been one of Hollywood's most formidable and acclaimed performers for decades. But following the behemoth success of Titanic back in the thin-obsessed late '90s, the talented actress was harshly reduced both by the public and the press to a number on a scale. Now, she's recalling her struggles to stay thin and also shared to the recent trend involving Ozempic.
Kate Winslet has long been candid about struggling with her own body image as a young actress in the film industry. This includes the mean-spirited advice a drama teacher gave her when she was only a teen and how the increased scrutiny on her life and looks made being famous "horrible." The now-48-year-old British star -- who can currently be seen leading HBO's new (reviewed) political satire miniseries The Regime -- disclosed to The New York Times Magazine that she struggled with an eating disorder amid her Titanic success:
She also touched on the rise of Ozempic in Hollywood. This comes as many folks in showbiz and elsewhere have apparently opted for the weekly semaglutide injections (initially conceived to treat those dealing with type 2 diabetes) for weight-loss purposes. Kelly Clarkson has been rumored to have used it and, amid Kyle Richards' weight loss she was also linked to the prescription drug. Recently, Oprah Winfrey stepped down from her WeightWatchers role after admitting to being a regular user of it.
Despite the drug's uptick in public use in the past year, Kate Winslet was confused about exactly what Ozempic entailed and was seemingly horrified when writer Susan Dominus explained how the medication was being used:
Over the years, the acclaimed actress has reportedly received bad treatment in the press and on film sets. Nevertheless, the Sense and Sensibility star told the publication that she deliberately maintained a professional, rolls-with-the-punches reputation over the years:
Of course, when it comes to a generational acting talent like Kate Winslet, fans would likely take her however she is. One hopes she continues to feel good in her own skin as time goes on. You can see the ever-resilient performer as Chancellor Elena "Lenny" Vernham on The Regime on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO or you can stream the episodes with a Max subscription.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
