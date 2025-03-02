Keanu Reeves Can’t Shake John Wick 5 Questions, And I Love How Direct His Latest Thoughts On The Matter Are
I love an actor who speaks with clarity.
Keanu Reeves has plenty of badass characters on his resume, but there’s one that arguably towers above the rest – John Wick. It’s not hard to make that assertion, considering just how awesome the veteran hitman is throughout the four films in his eponymous franchise. His enduring popularity is a major reason why fans and pundits alike have been hounding Reeves about whether he’ll reprise the role for a fifth film. So far, he has answered the queries gracefully, but I really love the actor’s latest batch of honest thoughts.
Considering just how profitable the IP has become, it’s understandable as to why fans keep asking about the possibility of a John Wick 5. Keanu Reeves, who has been keeping himself occupied with other ventures as of late, recently fielded a question about it while talking to Extra TV. When sharing thoughts on the potential return of the Baba Yaga, the actor simply referred to the character’s fate at the end of the latest installment:
In cases like these, plenty of big stars would probably be more ambiguous when it comes to speculating on the future of a massive franchise. That’s certainly not the case when it comes to this Canadian actor, though. He’s not beading around the bush or playing with fans’ emotions. I appreciate the fact he pointed out that Chapter 4’s ending seemingly depicts Wick’s death. This may not be the answer some franchise devotees want to hear but, at the very least, you have to admire the fact that the leading man didn’t mince words.
Keanu Reeves did, still, refer to the fact that in Hollywood, comebacks for famous characters are indeed possible, and that’s truly been the case in the era of reboots and legacy sequels. This situation is a bit more delicate, though, considering just how much goes into making the John Wick movies, from a physicality standpoint. While previously addressing the possibility of another film, 60-year-old Reeves shared a raw response, asserting that he’d never say never but that his knees were telling him otherwise.
Fear not, though, fans, as the character is set to make at least one more appearance on the big screen. The character is set to return in a spinoff film, which takes place during the events of Wick Chapters 3 and 4. Said film is going to hit the 2025 movie schedule, and the Bill & Ted actor seems quite enthused:
The long-awaited Ballerina thrusts Ana de Armas into the lead role of assassin Eve Macarro and, based on the footage that’s been shown thus far, the flick looks crazy in the best possible ways. Still, it’s understandable as to why fans might miss seeing John Wick himself in the lead. It’s certainly not impossible that Keanu Reeves might reprise the role down the road but, for now, he seems more relaxed fighting off sequel questions than dangerous thugs.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
