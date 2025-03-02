Keanu Reeves Can’t Shake John Wick 5 Questions, And I Love How Direct His Latest Thoughts On The Matter Are

Keanu Reeves has plenty of badass characters on his resume, but there’s one that arguably towers above the rest – John Wick. It’s not hard to make that assertion, considering just how awesome the veteran hitman is throughout the four films in his eponymous franchise. His enduring popularity is a major reason why fans and pundits alike have been hounding Reeves about whether he’ll reprise the role for a fifth film. So far, he has answered the queries gracefully, but I really love the actor’s latest batch of honest thoughts.

Considering just how profitable the IP has become, it’s understandable as to why fans keep asking about the possibility of a John Wick 5. Keanu Reeves, who has been keeping himself occupied with other ventures as of late, recently fielded a question about it while talking to Extra TV. When sharing thoughts on the potential return of the Baba Yaga, the actor simply referred to the character’s fate at the end of the latest installment:

You know, the character's dead. He died in 'John Wick: Chapter 4.' I know, in Hollywood you can... I know, I know, it's the Hollywood story. Right now, there isn't.

In cases like these, plenty of big stars would probably be more ambiguous when it comes to speculating on the future of a massive franchise. That’s certainly not the case when it comes to this Canadian actor, though. He’s not beading around the bush or playing with fans’ emotions. I appreciate the fact he pointed out that Chapter 4’s ending seemingly depicts Wick’s death. This may not be the answer some franchise devotees want to hear but, at the very least, you have to admire the fact that the leading man didn’t mince words.

Keanu Reeves did, still, refer to the fact that in Hollywood, comebacks for famous characters are indeed possible, and that’s truly been the case in the era of reboots and legacy sequels. This situation is a bit more delicate, though, considering just how much goes into making the John Wick movies, from a physicality standpoint. While previously addressing the possibility of another film, 60-year-old Reeves shared a raw response, asserting that he’d never say never but that his knees were telling him otherwise.

Fear not, though, fans, as the character is set to make at least one more appearance on the big screen. The character is set to return in a spinoff film, which takes place during the events of Wick Chapters 3 and 4. Said film is going to hit the 2025 movie schedule, and the Bill & Ted actor seems quite enthused:

Oh my gosh, well there's a version of it called 'Ballerina,' which is in the 'John Wick' world, and John Wick makes a brief appearance. So, other than that, I have no idea.

The long-awaited Ballerina thrusts Ana de Armas into the lead role of assassin Eve Macarro and, based on the footage that’s been shown thus far, the flick looks crazy in the best possible ways. Still, it’s understandable as to why fans might miss seeing John Wick himself in the lead. It’s certainly not impossible that Keanu Reeves might reprise the role down the road but, for now, he seems more relaxed fighting off sequel questions than dangerous thugs.