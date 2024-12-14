Keanu Reeves Opens Up About If He'd Be Willing To Do John Wick 5, And His Answer Is So Real

Keanu Reeves has long delighted audiences with an array of great movie characters, but only a few of them stack up to his performance as the titular character in the John Wick movies . Those who’ve watched the movies or heard Reeves discuss his work on them surely know that it takes a lot to pull them together. Given how popular the character is, many are surely wondering if a fifth film is on the horizon. Reeves recently addressed that prospect, and his answer was as real as it gets.

The latest installment in the Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, was just released in 2023, so it hasn’t been too long since fans last saw the Baba Yaga. Nevertheless, given the character’s genuine level of bad-assery, it’s understandable why some would be asking about his return. Keanu Reeves recently spoke to CBS Mornings , during which he was asked about reprising Wick. It sounds like the beloved actor is up for it, but there’s a hiccup on that front:

You can never say never, but my knees, right now, are saying ‘You can’t do another John Wick.’ So, my heart does, but I don’t know if my knees can do it.

I mean, if that’s not a relatable answer, then I don’t know what is. As of right now, I’m blessed to say that I don’t experience knee problems, yet that’ll surely change as time goes on. I’m honestly amazed that the 60-year-old Bill & Ted star’s knees have managed to hold out this long. The seasoned action star (with the help of his lower limbs) has put in some stunning work, and that was even before he was cast as Mr. Wick. So, while the Matrix icon still has the desire to play the role, it sounds like he’ll have to evaluate that from a physical standpoint.

More on John Wick (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment) Bruce Willis Almost Played John Wick, And I’m Fascinated By How Different He Would Have Been From Keanu Reeves

The ambiguous ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 seemed to suggest that the eponymous hitman had met his demise. However, there have still been rumblings about a fifth installment in the series. As for what’s been said about a Wick 5 , franchise director Chad Stahelski isn’t opposed to such a film, though he wants to make something that’ll be worth the audience's while. There may not be another film set in stone for the series right now, but fans can look forward to seeing John again in the upcoming spinoff film Ballerina – which takes place between the events of the third and fourth Wick movies.

As for right now, Keanu Reeves is settling into a new role that could become a favorite amongst viewers. He’s starring in the much anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and taking on the role of the villainous Shadow the Hedgehog. Reeves was deemed a “perfect fit” for the role of the stoic character, and he seems to have had a blast with it. Even during his interview with CBS Mornings alongside director Jeff Fowler, Reeves expressed excitement over not having physical limitations when it comes to his new voice role.

I’m glad the Speed icon has found yet another role that he really digs, though I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t be down to see him play John Wick again at some point. Time will tell whether that actually happens. And, if it does, I’ll be hoping that the star stays healthy and that his knees remain sturdy.

Check out Sonic the Hedgehog 3 when it opens in theaters on December 20 as part of the 2024 movie schedule . Fans can also watch the first three John Wick films for free on Pluto TV and the fourth using a Starz subscription .