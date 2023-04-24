5 Lessons The Next Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Should Learn From The Super Mario Bros. Movie

I loved The Super Mario Bros. Movie. And I mean really loved it. So much so, that when it started getting bad reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, I was all like, naw, man, I don't even care what the critics have to say about this movie. It's the cat's (Mario's) pajamas for me!

That said, I also really loved the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. In fact, I once argued that the first Sonic film was the best video game movie ever. And, you know what? I still stand behind that statement.

However, when it comes to the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie, there are five things that I think it can learn from The Super Mario Bros. Movie to make it potentially even better than its predecessors. Ready to hear them? Well, then let's-a go!

Oh, and minor spoilers up ahead.

Lean Heavily Into Not Only Sonic's History, But Also Sega's History As A Whole

One complaint that some critics had with The Super Mario Bros. Movie (including our very own Eric Eisenberg) was that it was just a "checklist" of video game references. And, while yes, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was stuffed to the Cheep Cheep gills with references, I don't necessarily consider that a bad thing.

In fact, I consider it a good thing! Especially when it comes to multiple viewings. While I did watch the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie multiple times, I only watched the second movie twice, and I think twice is more than enough. You might be wondering what point I'm trying to make here since the second Sonic film is definitely closer to the games than the first, but that second movie, which I feel was weaker than the first, had more "fan service" than anything else, and I'm not looking for fan service in my video game movies. I’m looking for fire flower hot passion.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, despite what some critics think, was not overstuffed with fan service. Nay, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a loving tribute to the entire history of not only the Super Mario Bros., but also Nintendo as a whole. That love was built into the movie's very DNA, from the Punch-Out Pizzeria, to Mario playing Kid Icarus in his room, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is peak Nintendo.

And, why can't Sonic the Hedgehog 3 be like that, but switch Nintendo for Sega? Like, I don't necessarily think that other Sega classics like Ecco the Dolphin or Golden Axe would make for great video game movies, but I would definitely love to see Sonic playing Crazy Taxi in his room, or there being a poster of Vectorman in the background. I mean really lean in to Sonic being Sega’s mascot, and make Sega an overall part of the world itself, just like The Super Mario Bros. movie did with Nintendo. Because if I don’t get a Shenmue Lan Di reference somewhere in this third movie, I’m gonna riot.

Use Countless, Recognizable Songs From The Games And TV Shows

The Sonic the Hedgehog series has some of the most recognizable music in video game history. And, I’m not just talking about from the 16-bit era, but also the Dreamcast era, and even beyond when Sonic went multi-platform. I mean, who doesn’t love them some Sonic Herroooess. Sonic Heeerrroooess?

Plus, I’m not even just talking about the games. Why didn’t we get music from the many Sonic cartoon shows in the movies, either? I mean, the fact that we didn’t get the Sonic X theme song featured prominently in either movie is a crying shame.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie on the other hand made me tear up at times from all of the musical cues from the entire history of Mario. Music is potent after all, especially if it’s something from your childhood. So, if the third Sonic movie actually had a wide assortment of songs from Sonic’s history, well, I would just consider that a win, wouldn’t you?

Have Multiple Dr. Robotnik's Played By Different Actors

Like CinemaBlend’s Mack Rawden, I too enjoyed watching Jim Carrey be a complete weirdo in Sonic the Hedgehog. I don’t know if I’d consider him a perfect fit for the character (I’d actually prefer somebody like Brian Cox), but I do like Carrey’s version. It’s unique in its own way.

Well, one thing I loved about The Super Mario Bros. Movie was all the different enemy types found in the film. I’m talking about Shy Guys, Goombas, Koopa Troopas, hell, even the blue shell, King Boo, and King Bob-omb made appearances in the film.

And, it got me to thinking – Is one villain really enough for this third Sonic the Hedgehog movie? Yes, I’m well aware that Sonic voice actor, Ben Schwartz, is interested in possibly starting “the villainous stage” of his career with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which may or may not mean that he’s interested in voicing Shadow the Hedgehog. But, come on now. Dr. Robotnik will always be Sonic’s primary antagonist.

I think it would be cool if we had multiple Dr. Robotnik’s, a la Sonic Prime. A third movie could really up the ante in the villain department, just like The Super Mario Bros. Movie did. And then maybe, I could get my Brian Cox Dr. Robotnik. Come on, dream(cast)s can happen!

Go Hard On The CG This Time Around And Keep Most Of The Story In Sonic's Worlds

One major benefit (a 1-up, if you will) that The Super Mario Bros. Movie has over the Sonic the Hedgehog movies is that it’s a cartoon, so the Mushroom Kingdom can look as glorious and as beautiful as it does in the game, and there’s literally no limit to what they can put on the screen because again, it’s a cartoon. The Sonic the Hedgehog movies don’t have that luxury, though. Both movies were set almost entirely in the real world. And, while I felt that it worked in the first movie, I definitely didn’t feel like it worked in the second.

And, that’s no good. I think with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it’s time to show a lot more of Sonic’s world. While yes, I know this would cost a LOT of money, I also think it would really make the third movie in the series come full circle with the first, since we were introduced to the cinematic version of Sonic in his world. So, come on, Paramount. You already splurged on Sonic’s redesign, and that went well. So now, let’s see a fully realized CG world for Sonic the Hedgehog. The Sonic fans would eat it up like Sonic devours chili dogs. Come on, Paramount. You can do it!

Have Meaningful Story Arcs For The Characters, Which Were Sorely Lacking In The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Lastly, as much as I loved The Super Mario Bros. Movie, one thing I can definitely say that The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie can do BETTER than the Mario movie is having a genuine, heartfelt story with real stakes and meaningful character arcs. Because come on. Let’s be frank. The plot of the Mario movie is pretty paper-(Mario)-thin, and Mario doesn’t really grow much as a character at all, unless you count when he eats a mushroom.

And, that’s okay! I wasn’t expecting a well-crafted movie with innermost cave moments for Mario’s heroic journey. All I wanted to see was Mario don the Tanooki Suit. And he did that. So, yeah, best movie ever!

Of course I’m being facetious (Sort of), but one area that I think could make the third Sonic movie really shine (And be even better than The Super Mario Bros. Movie) is if I actually care about Sonic this time. I enjoyed the first two Sonic movies (the first more than the second), but I wasn’t really deeply invested in it.

I’m not saying that I need Pixar level story arcs – though, they wouldn’t hurt – but I actually want to feel something for Sonic this time around, and I think a genuine story arc where we really want to see Sonic succeed, would be pretty rad. Is it really too much to ask?

Maybe, but I thought I’d at least throw it out there. But, what do you think? Could the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie be even better than The Super Mario Bros. Movie? For more news on both Sonic and Mario, be sure to spin dash here often.