Sonic The Hedgehog 3: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Movie

Video game movies have gotten a lot better in recent years, especially when compared to the misguided and notoriously awful attempts in the 1990s and early 2000s. One of the biggest contributors to this massive sea change has been the popular Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise that started in 2020 with a video game adaptation that was a surprise both in terms of quality and financial success, and was followed up by a sequel with equally impressive box office and critical response in 2022. With the way Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ended, it was almost a given that this wasn’t the last we’d see of the iconic blue blur.

In not all that much time, longtime fans of the intellectual property (both the movies and the games on which they are based) will return to their local theater to see the next addition to the franchise: Sonic the Hedgehog 3. But, while we wait to see what’s next for Sega’s longtime mascot, let’s dive into everything we know about the movie so far, including its release date.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Opens Theatrically On December 20, 2024

The fist Sonic the Hedgehog movie opened in February 2020, followed by Sonic 2 in April 2022. Going off that pattern, you’d think the third installment in the franchise would arrive in theaters at some point in the summer of 2024. Though Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is slated to open theatrically in two years, it won’t be a summer blockbuster, but instead it will speed through during the busy holiday season.

In August 2022, the official Sonic the Hedgehog movie Twitter account shared a gif of the blue blur, sidekick Tails, and enemy-turned-friend Knuckles, along with a caption revealing a December 20, 2024 release date. This will put Sonic and company up against James Cameron’s Avatar 3, which is slated to open the same day. The video game adaptation will receive even more competition five days later, with the long-awaited release of Jon M. Chu’s Wicked film adaptation.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Ben Schwartz Has Used Words Like ‘Crazy’ And ‘Bananas’ To Describe Sonic The Hedgehog 3

The powers that be that are involved with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have been quite mum about the specifics of the movie since it was first revealed to be in development back in February 2022, but one of the franchise’s stars has offered some insight as to what we might expect to see. When appearing on the Playlist podcast shortly after release of the second entry in the series, Sonic voice-actor Ben Schwartz had this to say about the upcoming movie:

It seems like every movie we add CG and more characters and we add more stuff for fans of the video games to enjoy. [Sonic the Hedgehog] 2 we blew it out so much that [Sonic the Hedgehog] 3 it’s going to be bananas. It’s going to be crazy. I can’t wait.

Again, Schwartz didn’t reveal why he thinks the movie will be “bananas,” but with all the craziness that went down in first two films audiences surely won’t be let down.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Screenwriters Would Like To Incorporate The Sonic Adventure 2 Game Into The Movie

One of the biggest reveals at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was the introduction of Shadow the Hedgehog in the end credits sequence. Longtime fans of the video game franchise should be all too familiar with the genetically-engineered mammal who first appeared as the villain in the Sega Dreamcast title, Sonic Adventure 2.

And, with the character appearing to be a major part of the movie franchise moving forward, screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller want to pull from the game with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, as Miller revealed during a panel at the KCC Comic Con in May 2022:

I don’t think it’s revealing anything to say we would love to incorporate elements from Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog - his solo spinoff game.

Miller admitted he had to be careful about his comments being misconstrued as official plot lines for the movie, but pulling from the Sega platformers is very much something he wants to do.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Dr. Robotnik Will Not Be Replaced If Jim Carrey Actually Retires From Acting

In April 2022, just days before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was slated to open in theaters, Jim Carrey, who appears as franchise villain Dr. Robotnik, made a shocking statement noting that he was mulling retirement. The news sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and left fans of his ingenious take on the mad scientist worried about the character never being seen again, or worse, recast in the future.

During the “blue carpet” premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, two of the film’s producers, Neal Moritz and Toby Ascher were asked by IGN about Carrey’s comments and what it meant for the franchise. Ascher heralded Carrey’s performance and said he’s always welcome, with Mortiz adding that they “wouldn’t even try” to replace him with another actor if the comedy legend, in fact, never appears in another movie.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

A Knuckles Paramount+ Series Starring Idris Elba Will Precede Sonic 3

This last tidbit of information has less to do with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and more to do with the franchise as a whole. When the third film entry in the franchise was announced back in February 2022, Paramount Pictures also revealed Idris Elba’s Knuckles will be getting his own spinoff series on Paramount+ before the next film installment.

No information about when and where the show takes place or details about other characters who will appear has been revealed at this time, but the series will be available for anyone with a Paramount+ subscription at some point in 2023, according to Collider. Expect to hear much more about the show in the lead-up to its eventual release.

This wraps up everything we know about Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Though we don’t yet know too much about its story, cast (both new and returning), and other key details about the upcoming video game movie, there are still a couple of years and change to work out all the details.