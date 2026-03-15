2026 Oscars Live-Blog: I'm Gabbing About Celeb Fashion, Speeches, And Conan O'Brien
Celebrate a fang-tastic year in cinema with us.
Everybody is taking a break from making the box office-topping Hoppers one of the biggest 2026 movie releases to celebrate the biggest movies of the past year at the 98th annual Oscars! And it just wouldn’t be a true event without yours truly talking about it all with reckless abandon and bottle of something brown and bourbon-y within reach. From the red carpet fashion to the winners’ speeches to the hosting talents of Conan O’Brien, there will be a lot to discuss.
Check out CinemaBlend's picks for tonight's winners, and read on for our live-blog of the 2026 Oscars. [Note that entries will appear in reverse-chronological order while the article is live, and will shift to chronological order when the article is no longer live.]
Pedro Pascal, Kate Hudson And More Last-Minute Highlights
Pedro Pascal went all white up top, and with a clean-shaven face to boot.
Husband and wife Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra popped up on the red carpet looking every bit as fabulous as one would expect. I can only assume they'd just emerged from their personal Fountain of Youth before getting dressed.
Mother and daughter Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson also showed up dressed to impress.
Nicole Kidman Is The White Swan To Demi Moore's Green/Black Swan
Another feathery look at the Oscars, with Nicole Kidman donning a dress from Chanel's Spring collection, with lavish jewelry to match. It looks like she might fly away if a strong wind gust hit the carpet, but probably with a soft enough landing.
Hudson Williams And Chloe Zhao Are Stunning With All-Black Looks
Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams is bringing all the heat and none of the rival tension on the red carpet. His top-to-bottom all-black approach is the kind of abyss that I'm sure plenty of fans would love to dive into. Even his watch is worthy of a zoom-in, snaked across his wrist like a pocketwatch.
Meanwhile, Best Director nominee Chloé Zhao showed up in a veiled dress that absolutely feels on theme for Hamnet's tragedy, if not necessarily the event celebrating the film's success. But still an exquisite look.
Demi Moore, Jessie Buckley And Odessa A'zion Look Fab Times 10
As it always goes, the Oscars red carpet is one of entertainment's most eye-catching spots of the year at any given point. There are plenty of gorgeous traditional looks to appreciate, to be sure, from Elle Fanning's self-described "angelic" look, with a 1903 Cartier necklace around her neck, to the ocean of black tuxes on display.
But I always appreciate outside-the-norm choices, and holy wowzers, Demi Moore's feather-forward look from Gucci is as gorgeous and unique as it gets.
I'm also digging Marty Supreme star Odessa A'zion's rhinestone-emblazoned look from Valentino. It's floral, it's fancy, and I'm fawning. Even if she didnt' score any noms for the movie, she's crushed the fashion game all awards season.
But hey, I don't need everything to be super-different. When it comes to pulling off simple-but-glorified looks, Best Actress nominee Jessie Buckley is a vision in pink and red from Chanel, which also supplied her choice jewelry.
Standing Os for all. Snap snap snap.
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