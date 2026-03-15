2026 Oscars Live-Blog: I'm Gabbing About Celeb Fashion, Speeches, And Conan O'Brien

Everybody is taking a break from making the box office-topping Hoppers one of the biggest 2026 movie releases to celebrate the biggest movies of the past year at the 98th annual Oscars! And it just wouldn’t be a true event without yours truly talking about it all with reckless abandon and bottle of something brown and bourbon-y within reach. From the red carpet fashion to the winners’ speeches to the hosting talents of Conan O’Brien, there will be a lot to discuss.

98th Academy Awards (Image credit: ABC) How To Watch The 2026 Oscars Online And Stream The 98th Academy Awards For Free From Anywhere

Check out CinemaBlend's picks for tonight's winners, and read on for our live-blog of the 2026 Oscars. [Note that entries will appear in reverse-chronological order while the article is live, and will shift to chronological order when the article is no longer live.]