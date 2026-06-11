Prince Adam’s Masters of the Universe Hero’s Journey Wasn’t What I Expected - Here's Why It Worked

Masters of the Universe, in many ways, follows in the footsteps of many of the best superhero movies ever: It’s all about a new superhero finding his or her way. I have no problem with this film doing the same things we have seen before. In fact, Masters of the Universe, being such a standard superhero movie, reminded me how much I used to enjoy them.

Often, I would see Marvel films during their initial theatrical releases. Master of the Universe is like those movies, but it deviates a bit from the standard great Marvel movie. These differences make Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine)’s hero journey more interesting.

Warning: Masters of the Universe spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Prince Adam Stumbles Along As He Became He-Man, And That Was Fun To Watch Because It Made Him More Human

Most film superheroes stumble along as they figure out their new powers. However, they eventually grow into them and develop confidence. They go from a nerd to the cool guy within the first half of the movie.

Prince Adam remains the nerd. Even with his big muscles, good looks, and new abilities, he's still pretty much the same Adam as he was at the start of the film. The movie opens with him not living up to expectations because he isn’t mastering combat like his peers.

Adult Adam now has a much bigger frame (thanks to Galitzine’s bulking up for the role), but is the same kind, goofy kid at heart. I loved that Adam doesn’t have a personality glow-up. If he did, it would imply that something was wrong with him from the start. But, besides being bad at combat, he's a kind soul. That is the key factor in being a good superhero.

Additionally, it feels more realistic that he doesn’t transform into a completely different person just because he has a new outfit and powers. He spent most of his life a certain way, so it would be weird if one change turned him into a new man. Adam also doesn’t feel like this overwhelmingly cool superhero. He feels human.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You could be friends with a Prince Adam. You might be intimidated by a Thor, Batman, Iron Man, or even one of the X-Men, but not Adam. He's your buddy.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Masters Of The Universe Showcases That His Heart, Not Muscles, Makes Him Heroic, And That Made Me Warm To Him

Adam’s hero journey shows him that he doesn’t need the sword for powers. The power was always within him. He just had to unlock it. Masters of the Universe ends with a funny, “and that’s our tale, kids” moment.

It highlights that Adam’s powers aren’t his muscles but his heart that makes him heroic. I adore a goofy superhero with a big heart. Therefore, I automatically adored Adam.

The film has plenty of great action scenes. They are some of my favorite parts of Masters of the Universe, but they aren’t what make Adam such a likable hero. He comes across as more of an average dude than many of his superhero peers. You could see anyone having a similar journey. That sort of weird guy in your office could be a superhero stuck on this planet. That’s why he’s socially awkward.

Adam’s whole persona emphasizes that a bit of childlike wonder, kindness, and unrelenting belief in something could take people far. They don’t need the perfect physique. They just need the right heart.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

His Story Shows Anyone Can Become A Hero

Obviously, that’s not true in the sense that not everyone will suddenly develop superpowers. However, everyone can find a purpose and turn that into their hero’s journey. Adam’s purpose is to find his way back home. His backstory may have some plot holes , but that doesn’t matter because the overall theme of Adam’s story is that hope runs deep within him. His hope leads him home. It also keeps him focused on his mission, even when things seem bleak and impossible.

Unshakable hope is essential to any hero’s success. They must not let it die, even when their purpose may seem fruitless or out of reach. They must continue to push towards it. Adam is a prince and a superhero, but for a while, he’s just a man. It’s the humanity that he learns on earth that acts as one of his greatest strengths.

Humanity doesn’t make people weak, it makes them the hero. They just need to find the power within them and use it to accomplish great things. This is one of Masters of the Universe’s greatest and strongest messages.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

I Love That Adam Tries To Use Words To Save The Day. This Proves Words Can Be Powerful Enough To Stop Evil

It’s played for laughs to some degree, but I loved that Adam stops physically fighting Skeletor (Jared Leto) to ask him if they can just talk about things. He knows that words hold a lot of power. There doesn’t have to be more bloodshed, senseless violence, and endless battles. It’s a funny moment but also a powerful one.

It’s true. Fighting doesn’t solve everything, and some resolution can come from talking things out. However, it depends on the audience. Skeletor is beyond reasoning with, so Prince Adam must speak to him in a language he understands: violence. Some madmen are beyond reasoning with.

Nonetheless, it’s still a good sentiment, and I wish more action movies would at least have their heroes try to talk more than fight.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

By The End of Masters of The Universe, It Makes A Major Statement By Having Adam Still Be An Imperfect Hero

Adam isn’t suddenly the perfect hero by the end of Masters of the Universe. His friends actually continue to make fun of him and his dorky ways. The movie opts out of the He-Man bob, but it drops his hero name at the end. This is played for awe and claps, but it highlights that Adam is still the dork that we came to love throughout the film.

Masters of the Universe is another great movie that highlights Nicholas Galitzine’s onscreen charm. You want to continue to watch him as this lighthearted, kind superhero. You don’t suddenly want to see him as this ultra-cool and sleek one. He works best as a bit of a beefy nerd.

Despite the film’s box office numbers, I think it’s worth watching for the fun playful plot.

Catch Master of the Universe in theaters.