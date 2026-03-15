How To Watch The 2026 Oscars Online And Stream The 98th Academy Awards For Free From Anywhere
It's Hollywood's biggest night.
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After a year of celebrating the biggest and best movies from Hollywood and beyond, the time has come to officially decide which films deserve the gold during the 98th annual Academy Awards. This year's Oscars ceremony has arrived at last, and movie fanatics all around the world will be able to tune in or stream it.
Country
Platform
|Header Cell - Column 2
U.S.
ABC, Hulu
|Row 0 - Cell 2
UK
ITVX.
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Canada
CTV, Crave
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Australia
Channel 7, 7Plus
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Anywhere
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Talk show vet and podcaster extraordinaire Conan O'Brien is back for his second year in a row hosting the big event, and the telecast will boast the always magnificent Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) as announcer throughout the evening. (Here's hoping he shouts "Bats!" after at least one of Sinners' wins.)
Outside of all the major awards being given out, this year's Oscars ceremony will also boast a live musical performance of "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters' Huntrix, as well as a star-studded performance of "I Lied to You" from Ryan Coogler's Sinners. The latter film also leads the night in total nominations, with other prestigious fare like One Battle After Another and Hamnet also in the running after taking home trophies at the Golden Globes and other recent award shows.
How To Watch The 2026 Oscars In The U.S.
Anyone aiming to watch the Oscars in the U.S. can get ready for red carpet coverage to start at least an hour before the official 7:00 p.m. ET start time. The actual telecast will air on ABC for those watching linearly or streaming with DirecTV, SlingTV, YouTube TV or other platforms.
For those without any of the aforementioned services, Hulu (+30-day free trial) is the best bet for potential Oscar viewers to utilize. This year, the site will be streaming the entire ceremony as a standalone option even for costumers who haven't yet locked in live-TV deals. After the month-long free trial, Hulu's plans start at $11.99 a month, though the Disney+ bundle deal is also a great option.
How To Watch The 2026 Oscars In The UK
On the other side of the pond, this year's Oscars coverage will be kicking off at 10:15 p.m. GMT on Sunday, March 15, with the telecast officially starting up at 11:00 p.m.
The program can be viewed via ITV in the UK, and those wishing to stream can find it on the network's ITVX service.
Both ITV and ITVX are free to use, but anyone from the UK who's currently outside the country may need to utilize a VPN service to watch from anywhere.
How To Watch The 2026 Oscars In Canada
In Canada, this year's Oscars will be broadcast live via CTV. For those more interested in streaming the telecast, Crave is where you'll need to head.
For any local Canadians who aren't in the country on Oscar night, using a VPN will allow you to watch the awards from anywhere.
How To Watch The 2026 Oscars In Australia
Australians who are diehard Oscar viewers will be tuning in during the morning hours, as the early coverage will kick off at 9:15 a.m. AEDT on Monday, March 16, with the main show starting at 10:00 a.m.
The ceremony will be airing on Channel 7 locally, and will be streaming on the network's free streaming service 7Plus. For those Australians who aren't settled up at home in time for the show, signing on for a VPN service will allow you to stream the event from anywhere.
How To Watch The 2026 Oscars For Free From Anywhere
No matter where you're from, or where you currently are in the world, you'll be able to watch this year's Oscars using a VPN. While streaming services generally block users from accessing programs while outside their home countries, VPNs hide users' locations, allowing for easier access to streaming entertainment when traveling.
Watch the 2026 Oscars from anywhere with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our top VPN choice for unblocking many of the major streaming services in a speedy fashion. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step to using a VPN:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to choice for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server – for streaming U.S. telecasts like the Oscars, you'll want to connect to a server based in the U.S.
3. Sign into your streaming platform account start watching - for the 2026 Oscars, head to Hulu.
The 2026 Oscars' Major Categories And Nominations
- Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
- Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
- Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
- Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo – Sinners
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
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Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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