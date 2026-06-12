Office Romance Charmed Me By Getting Some Essential Things Right That Other Rom-Coms Get Wrong

I didn’t know what to expect with Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein’s romantic comedy. I just trust Goldstein to write a charming comedy, and I have complete faith in Lopez’s ability to sell a romantic comedy. She’s a master at it. I knew the chemistry between them would be electric. Nonetheless, many of the recent romantic comedies haven’t impressed me, so I went into Office Romance with low expectations.

However, I found myself delighted, especially because it isn’t the traditional romantic comedy. It’s absurd in so many ways, but I think screenwriters Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly deciding to make a non-traditional romantic film actually makes it fit well into the genre.

Warning: Office Romance spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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Office Romance Understands That Rom-Coms Should Be Silly And Funny

I can see why Office Romance would divide critics , and more importantly, divide romantic comedy lovers. It’s a lot more raunchy, wacky, and bold than many romantic comedies. You can tell men wrote this one, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing. Maybe it's just my taste for stupid humor, but I found so much of Office Romance hilarious. As much as I love the romantic comedy genre, not many movies are that funny.

They’re cute and sweet, but they aren’t the funniest comedies I have seen. There is always an exception because some movies are comedies first, and romance second. Office Romance, I believe, puts both aspects first. It’s very funny while also understanding that you want to be invested in these two people falling in love. I cared a lot about whether Daniel (Brett Goldstein) and Jackie (Jennifer Lopez) ended up together.

It also didn’t feel like a romantic comedy parody. It felt like a movie genuinely wanting to be funny and have an enticing romance at its center. Other romantic comedies don’t have to go as bold as to have a way-too-graphic birthing scene, but these films should find ways to put humor and comedy more at the forefront.

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Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Don’t Just Have Electric Chemistry, They’re Hot Together

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are very hot people. They’re very attractive as individuals, so naturally, it was obvious that they were hot as a pair. Office Romance proves this theory, however, I think their hotness demonstrates a fundamental rule about romantic comedies: The couple has to be attractive together. This doesn’t necessarily mean that they both have to fit the “beauty standards.” This means the chemistry has to be so electric that you would lose it if they don’t end up together.

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Some of the best romantic comedies of all-time aren’t necessarily about the hottest actors falling in love. It’s about their chemistry being so good that you need them together by the end. Lopez and Goldstein are masters of chemistry with their on-screen partners.

Therefore, Office Romance is like watching two experts at a craft finally meet someone who is their equal. Now, Lopez and Goldstein don’t have the best chemistry I have ever seen on screen or from them, but they do a good enough job to sell the fantasy and make us want to see more of them together. I would gladly add this pair to the list of performers I want to see work together again. I would also gladly watch Lopez and Goldstein have a trilogy of romantic comedies.

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The Barriers Keeping Them Apart Were Fixable But Not Unrealistic

We see many office romances on TV and in movies. It makes them seem like the norm and mainly without taboos. However, there are a few movies and TV shows that reflect the reality that it could be some major issues if people date their coworkers. It’s even more troublesome if they date their boss. It’s believable that Jackie’s company wouldn’t want office romances. Office Romance then adds some additional barriers to why they can’t cross these lines.

This includes Jackie needing to prove herself as a boss, and the potential of hurting Daniel’s opportunity to stay around to help his sister. These are serious dilemmas with possible major repercussions for their lives and careers.

However, these are not life or death obstacles. They can talk to the company about changing the policy, or, since Jackie is the boss, she can demand it be changed. It’s really a small barrier, but something you can understand as a problem. Most romantic comedies have sensible barriers, but a few either go too out there on why characters can’t be together, or the problem seems almost nonexistent. Romantic movies need understandable and believable things that keep the main characters apart.

Office Romance makes sure the problem is an actual problem, and not something so silly that you stop caring about whether they can get around it.

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Office Romance Had A Giddiness To It That Makes It Sweet And Innocent

Romance and love are ridiculous, but they also come with an innocence, in a way. Love in general is a bit of a wholesome endeavor. People enter a relationship, romance, or a love story with the hope that it will beat the odds and work out. Love can age you backwards. It can turn a 60-year-old into a hormonal teen.

A great romantic comedy should reflect the playful youthfulness of love. These fully developed adults should start to act unreasonably and immaturely, and follow the bliss more than reason. Many love stories and romance movies showcase the teeny bopper behavior of falling in love at any age. However, sometimes romantic comedies take themselves too seriously.

Love should feel fun and frivolous. This is how it feels with Daniel and Jackie’s romance in Office Romance. They begin acting like teens. It adds a sweet and innocent layer to the film and showcases how much they like each other. They go back to the primal nature of a teen in love, despite their age and maturity levels.

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It Understands The Art Of A Big Gesture

If a romance comedy doesn’t end in a big declaration of love, keep it. I need someone running to tell the other person how much they adore them. I need a major speech that highlights why these two characters belong together. It’s a cliche act in a romantic comedy, but it should be standard.

Romance movies just feel better with that hopelessly romantic final declaration scene. Office Romance doesn’t have the best version of this moment, but it still works. The movie reminds me why I love romantic comedies so much, and it makes the Netflix subscription worth the ridiculous price.