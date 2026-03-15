Sinners' Wunmi Mosaku Stuns With Sparkles And Her Baby Bump At The Oscars

Anyone who’s following along with the 2026 Oscars knows the fun starts long before the actual ceremony. The brightest stars in Hollywood were dressed to impress, and of course that includes the stars of Sinners. Many are hoping to see Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku get their flowers for their performances, but if I may be so bold, Mosaku was a winner before she even entered the venue, looking simply perfect in a sparkling, emerald green gown.

Wunmi Mosaku was glowing on the red carpet Sunday, and it wasn’t just her stunning Louis Vuitton dress. The first-time Academy Award nominee proudly showed her baby bump — she is reportedly nine. months. pregnant. with her second child on this night. Let that sink in for a minute. The stunning actress struck a pose outside the Dolby Theatre:

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Green was a popular choices amongst the evening's celebrities, but I'm not sure anybody did it better than this. Her sparkling floor-length gown was shimmering brilliance, as the Best Supporting Actress nominee turned heads ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony with her stylish shoulder cutout. She wore her hair up and accessorized with David Yurman earrings and rings.

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Of all the great performances by Black actors in 2025, Wunmi Mosaku was unquestionably near the top of the list, portraying Annie in Sinners. She brought gravitas to the Hoodoo conjurer, and for all of the supernatural elements that the horror movie encompassed, it was what Mosaku brought to the role as Smoke’s wife and a mother who had lost a child that is contributing to the very deserved recognition she’s getting.

Wunmi Mosaku debuted her baby bump at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, where she proved just how important color is to her wardrobe in a stunning yellow number. She didn’t take home the trophy that night, but she has won so far this year at the NAACP Image Awards and the BAFTAs.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

We at CinemaBlend have made Oscar predictions, and our collective guess is that Teyana Taylor may beat Wunmi Mosaku out for Best Supporting Actress, but I personally wouldn’t be upset to see the Sinners actress take the trophy.

Best Actor is also going to be a category to watch, naturally, with Michael B. Jordan going up against heavy-hitters including Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio. All of them are Oscar-worthy, so I’d be afraid to place any bets on this one.

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No matter how it plays out, nobody can take this moment away from Sinners, and most notably Wunmi Mosaku. Honestly, who shows up to the red carpet nine months pregnant and then shuts it down? My love and respect knows no bounds.

You can watch the March 15 Academy Awards from anywhere, including on streaming with a Hulu subscription. The ceremony is being hosted again by Conan O’Brien, and I can’t wait for some laughs, some music, and several more drop-dead gorgeous fashion statements.