Happy Birthday To VelociCoaster, The Best Theme Park Churro Stand That Never Was

It’s hard to believe it was five years ago today that I got to experience opening day for Universal Islands of Adventure’s brand new coaster : The Jurassic World VelociCoaster. The ride was an achievement both in theming and in technical precision, and it’s still a ride I can’t help but scream on (out of both enthusiasm and terror) every time I’m going up and over that Top Hat.

My enthusiasm hasn’t waned, but it is so very hard to believe five years have passed. The time has indeed, gone, and Universal Orlando paid its own tribute to one of the parks’ most signature rides in a post that had me a little in my feels this week. This is true even though the post itself is very funny.

It's hard to believe so much time has passed, but yes, the ride opened on June 10, 2021. By November 14th that same year, it had already seen its one millionth rider go through the queue. Its popularity extended to awards. Last year, it was named best coaster for the fourth year in a row. While Universal’s Epic Universe has now put up some great attractions competing in that category, including Stardust Racers, this is still a favorite for many, myself included.

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So, let’s talk about this churro stand.

(Image credit: Future, Jessica Rawden)

The VelociCoaster Churro Stand Joke May Be The Greatest Inside Joke A Theme Park Has Ever Concocted

We’ve spoken about the funny-but- true story behind the VelociCoaster coming together before. Honestly, I’d recommend you go through that longer-form rundown, but the gist is this:

Universal Orlando sometimes keeps projects close to the vest. For example, that’s why we don’t currently know what’s going into the soon-to-be defunct Mythos restaurant at Lost Continent, also in Islands of Adventure. In the case of the Jurassic World-themed coaster, the powers that be did not want to share the news right away. So, construction walls went up and rumors began.

The joke? It was going to be a giant churro stand . Universal’s social media is one of my favorite follows on the Internet. At the time, those involved rolled with the joke for months and months, even after it became clear the coaster tracks were going up in the Jurassic Park section of the park. It was a really funny joke at the time, and allowed for an aura of mystery to surround the ride before its announcement. The fact the parks are still joking about it five years later is truly a testament to a successful marketing campaign.

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It helps the Jurassic World VelociCoaster is a high-octane ride and beloved by all the thrill seekers who give it a whirl. So happy birthday to my favorite barrel roll, and my favorite top hat, and my favorite raptors hanging out near the tracks.