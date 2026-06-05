Why Backrooms' Big Box Office Win Feels ‘Cathartic’ In Some Hollywood Circles

The 2026 movie schedule now holds yet another box office hit, and it’s Backrooms! Adapted from Kane Parsons’ web series and the creepypasta of the same name, the flick hit theaters at the end of May and has since hit some milestones for A24 and the entertainment industry as a whole. The film’s success is arguably one of the biggest entertainment-related stories of the year thus far and, unsurprisingly, people within the industry are abuzz. And, amongst some industry workers, this success reportedly provides them with a bit of catharsis.

Backrooms earned a whopping $81.5 million domestically during its opening weekend and $118 million globally. It was a source present at a meeting of the 3 Arts management firm (which represents Parsons) who said the film’s success felt “cathartic,” per Puck. That feeling apparently stems from the fact that such a niche property is drawing audiences to cinemas in a landscape still dominated by major IPs. While speaking to that point, that same insider also shared thoughts on how a success story like this could affect studio bigwigs:

All of a sudden the Tom Rothmans of the world have to take some risks.

For context, Rothman serves as the current CEO and chairman of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group and is just one of the major power players in the industry right now. Rothman is just one of the many company heads who has and continues to oversee the continuation of massive franchises, with Sony releasing titles like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Jumanji: Open World later this year. Studios such as Disney and Warner Bros. have also been utilizing major IPs.

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It’d be a lie to say major brands like Toy Story, Minions and the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren’t viable. However, it is refreshing that a property like Backrooms has been able to emerge as a hit, and this moment is even more auspicious, considering another YouTuber also recently struck cinematic gold. Dominating theaters alongside Parsons’ film is fellow horror film Obsession, from former YouTuber Curry Barker. The dual domination of those films prompted a lot of excitement as well as praise from Blumhouse, which co-produced Barker’s movie. What we seem to have here are some unique pieces of work that have succeeded in finding their audiences.

Like Obsession, Backrooms has been praised by critics, and they’ve admittedly had a difficult time trying to review it. The film centers around several individuals, who find themselves navigating a seemingly endless array of spaces underneath a furniture store. What unfolds is a story that is truly intriguing as it is nerve wracking. (And yes, the scary elements hit hard.)

This latest big-screen success is certainly huge for A24, which can now count Kane Parsons’ film (made on a reported $10 million production budget) as the studio’s largest theatrical opening of all time. Of course, this is also a major moment for 20-year-old Parsons, who is now the youngest filmmaker to have a No. 1 film at the U.S. box office. As a result, Parsons has arguably solidified his spot as a filmmaker that execs should keep an eye out for moving forward.

Speaking of the future, Backrooms’ ending leaves the proverbial door open for a sequel, and Parsons has expressed interest in making a follow-up. I can’t imagine him having a hard time getting the green light for such a flick. More immediately, though, it’s just wonderful to see this eclectic movie – which has grossed over $145 million worldwide, as of this writing – thrive in such a risk-averse industry. See the film for yourself by checking your local listings and heading out to a cinema.