Sony Pictures 2025 CinemaCon Panel Live Blog
Sony Pictures dishes on their upcoming slate!
We're at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, where movie studios come to dish on their biggest releases of the year. Tonight the festivities officially kick off with Sony Pictures’ presentation from Caesar’s Palace! We expect to hear new information on Karate Kid: Legends, 28 Years Later, and perhaps Spider-Man 4? Keep it here for by-the-minute breaking news, and refresh this page for updates!
A montage showed off 2024’s offerings, including Deadpool & Wolverine, Bad Boys, Wicked Little Letters, Dune 2, It Ends With Us, A Quiet Place: Day One, The Substance, A Complete Unknown, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wicked, and more! Afterward, CinemaCon's Managing Director reminded us that we are about to see exclusive, never-before-seen footage.
We're in our seats, waiting for the presentation to begin! Everyone is speculating as to what we'll see, and a journalist within earshot just floated the word Zelda... we'll see!
