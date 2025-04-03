Masters Of The Universe, The Accountant 2 And More At CinemaCon 2025's Amazon MGM Panel - Live Blog

Refresh

Vivica A. Fox has taken the stage with her Is God Is costars! They showed us a trailer, and it looks pretty incredible. Based on the play of the same name, it's about two little girls and their mother who were the victims of an arson attack at the hands of their father (Sterling K. Brown). Their mother's dying wish? That the two girls, now adults, kill their father. It looks pretty incredible, and tonally on point. A little silly, a little hard to watch, and incredibly thrilling. It feels like it's a few scares away from taking place in the Jordan Peele universe. It has no release date as of now, but we'll keep you updated.

Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth are in the house talking about their upcoming film Crime 101! They introduced a trailer, which looked pretty slick. It's a crime thriller with the cool vibes of Danny Ocean but the brutality of Heat. It also stars Mark Ruffalo as a withered detective, chasing thieves like Hemsworth, Berry and Barry Keoghan's characters. Oh yeah, did I mention Barry Keoghan is in this one? The cast is completely stacked. The film looks pretty damn good, and if they play their cards right, it could end up in the elite group of legendary Los Angeles heist films. (Image credit: Getty)

Next we got a video introduction from Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson for their film Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie. The poster art appeared on screen, which prompted a laugh from the audience, but I don't think it was supposed to be funny. That's not necessarily a bad thing, as there's a sort of self-awareness to the subtitle, and it's an intimate whodunnit that takes place on a farm. The footage is adorable, heartfelt, and passed the vibe check. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

We've jumped straight into the trailer for Mercy, featuring Chris Pratt as a man who is confined to a chair in a futuristic world and is tasked with proving his own innocence. It looks like a fun blockbuster! As the lights came back on after the trailer, Chris Pratt was on the stage confined to said chair. They've worked out a bit where he's confined until he can say a proper thank you to exhibitors, or he has to Uber home. It was funny! Because Chris Pratt is naturally charming, and let's face it, he's help make these folks a lot of money. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The heavy hitters keep coming as Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield and Luca Guadagnino take the stage to introduce the first trailer for their upcoming film, After The Hunt. Andrew Garfield's character is accused of assaulting Ayo Edebiri's, and it becomes major news after Julia Roberts' character, an attorney, takes on his case. It looks haunting and thrilling, and even the trailer is leaving you guessing what really happened on that night. It seems unlike anything Guadagnino has ever done.

Coming to us via video were Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hatnett to introduce the first trailer for Verity, based on the bestseller by Colleen Hoover. When Hoover's name was mentioned, there was an audible groan in the audience. The trailer looked good! Thrilling, odd and twisted. Johnson plays an author who is in the midst of writing her next Verity book, but she may be too close to the story. It comes our way May of 2026. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Next, Michael B. Jordan popped up on the big screen to thank exhibitors for their help making his directorial debut Creed III a success, but the major ball drop was when he said that he would be directing a remake of the MGM classic, The Thomas Crown Affair. The film will be released in 2026. (Image credit: Unite Artists)